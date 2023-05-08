CyberCatch Holdings Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Sai Huda, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. ("CyberCatch'' or the "Company") (TSXV: CYBE), and his team joined Karoline Hunter, Head, Company Services and Business Transformation, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the company's listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and to open the market.

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. is a cybersecurity company that provides a proprietary, artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that enables continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com .

