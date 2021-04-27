Curiouscast and Fela Partner on New Podcast ARTchitects Launching May 26

Hosted by Taj Critchlow , Director X , and Karena Evans , an esteemed group of creatives , executive producers and directors behind music videos for Drake, Coldplay, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar and many more, the new bi-weekly podcast will feature some of the biggest names in video making, film, music, fashion, dance, design and more. Upcoming guests include Director Dave Meyers (Missy Elliot, Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles), Artist and YouTube sensation Daniela Andrade , Director and Filmmaker Benny Boom (Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, 50 Cent).

"We created this podcast because we felt the need to give flowers to the artists that make one of the most creative art forms in the world – music videos – and a platform to discuss their process and experiences, while we celebrate innovation, cultural impact and artistry," said Taj Critchlow, Host. "I've witnessed too many times the entertainment industry disrespecting this art form, even though it has spawned the biggest filmmakers in cinema such as David Fincher, Spike Jonze, F Gary Gray, Melina Matsoukas and many more. Put some respect on it and show love to these ARTchitects!"

"Music videos have an outsized impact on culture but too often the craft behind them is overlooked," said Dean Rosen, Executive Producer. "ARTchitects will give listeners the opportunity to get inside the minds of the biggest figures of this space and beyond. Taj is a natural entertainer and curator and I am excited for him to share his world with a larger audience.

"We're are so excited be collaborating with Taj, X, Karena, and the entire team at Fela on this new podcast to bring their voices, perspectives, and unique storytelling to a brand new audience," said Chris "Dunner" Duncombe, Director of Streaming and Podcasting, Curiouscast, Corus Entertainment. "I can't wait for people to hear this show."

Sponsorship opportunities for ARTchitects and other Curiouscast podcasts are available. The award-winning Curiouscast network launched in 2018 and is home to internationally recognized brands with diverse audio storytelling, including: Nothing Much Happens, Bedtime Stories for Grownups , the #1 Canadian-produced music podcast, The Ongoing History of New Music *; 13 Hours Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre , Edward R Murrow International Podcast Award Winner and the 'Most Popular New Show' in Apple Podcasts Canada's 'Best of 2019' list, Crime Beat **; and 2020 Canadian Podcast Award winners Dark Poutine , History of the 90's , as well as Nighttime and Global News Whatever Happened To .

*SOURCE: Apple Podcasts: Top Charts (Canada), Music, October 14, 2020.

**SOURCE: Apple Podcasts: Best Listens of 2019 (Canada), December 5, 2019.

***SOURCE: Canadian Podcast Awards: 2020 Winners – awards.podcamptoronto.com/award/

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Twitter: @CorusPR , @Curiouscast

Instagram: @fela.tv

About Fela

Created in the revolution by Director X and Taj Critchlow, Fela is a culture-defining brand that celebrates inclusion and diversity. A production company that specializes in making cutting edge content in the realm of music videos, commercials, documentaries and films. Using the mantra "Own Your Culture, Tell Your Stories," Fela's core strength is having the innate ability to tell cultural stories authentically while being a voice for the unheard and underrepresented. Their mantra is: "Own Your culture, Tell Your Stories." Fela's team of directors have created ground-breaking music videos for Drake, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalia, Jay Z, SZA, Coldplay, Black Eyed Peas, Eminem and many more. Brands Fela has produced commercials and branded content for includes: Nike, Samsung, Disney, Spotify, Pyer Moss, Converse, Virginia Black, Bud Light, Four Seasons and Puma. Fela recently began its official evolution into long-form content, producing the feature-length documentary Underplayed. The film explores gender inequality through the lens of the electronic music scene and the women championing change over the summer festival season.

Curiouscast is a Corus Entertainment Network.



About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Jamie Jensen, Communications Specialist, Global News & Corus Radio, 416.593.2036, [email protected]; Rishma Govani, Senior Manager, Communications, Global News & Corus Radio, 416.391.7361, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.corusent.com

