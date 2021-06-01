Cupcake Wines launches Cupcake LightHearted in Canada, a New Lower Calorie, Lower Alcohol Wine

"We are excited to launch Cupcake Lighthearted in Canada, offering a light and easy-to-drink Chardonnay option," says Mike Moorhouse, Brand Manager. "Its lower alcohol volume makes it perfect for a refreshing summer drink to enjoy on patios, virtual happy hours with friends, or post-workout celebrations."

Cupcake LightHearted Chardonnay is a medium-bodied wine with tasting notes of fresh-cut pineapple and ripe pear. A portion of the wine was aged in oak, which imparts subtle notes of toasted oak and vanilla on the finish. It is vegan, gluten-free, and low carb without sacrificing the rich or deep flavours of traditional wine.

"I created Cupcake LightHearted after realizing there wasn't a lower-calorie and lower-alcohol wine option on the market that was delicious and complemented my active lifestyle," says Jessica Tomei, Winemaker for Cupcake Vineyards. "I'm an avid runner, and some days I want something that's lower in calories and alcohol but doesn't sacrifice flavour. Cupcake LightHearted checks all the boxes."

It is now available in Ontario and select private retailers across British Columbia. It is rolling out across other regions over the next few weeks.



About Cupcake Vineyards

Launched in 2008, Cupcake Vineyards is the #1 premium wine brand in the US. Cupcake's winemaker, Jessica Tomei, and her team travel the world to ensure the most desirable grapes are being used in Cupcake wines, always seeing the glass as full of possibilities and striving to make wines worth celebrating. The portfolio now includes varietals from California's Monterey County and Central Coast and other world-renowned wine-producing regions, including Veneto and Asti, Italy; Limestone Coast, Australia; Pfalz, Germany; Marlborough, New Zealand; and Mendoza, Argentina. For more information about Cupcake Vineyards, visit www.cupcakevineyards.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CupcakeVineyards .

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

