Cunard and Julien's Auctions Offer Exclusive Exhibition Preview Of Doris Day Auction Items on Queen Victoria Transatlantic Crossing

Julien's Auctions has announced that the Property from the Estate of Doris Day auction will take place on April 4-5, 2020, a day after what would have been her 98 th birthday. The two-day event will feature over 800 pieces from her private collection and will take place at Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles and online at juliensauctions.com. The proceeds from the auction will benefit the Doris Day Animal Foundation , the charity founded in 1978 by Day that funds non-profits who care for and assist with the protection of animals.

Guests on Queen Victoria's 11-night Transatlantic Crossing, March 17-28, 2020, will enjoy:

A daily, rotating exhibit of the Property from the Estate of Doris Day Collection

Exclusive opportunity to bid on choice items in advance of the general auction in April 2020

Q&A with Darren Julien , President and CEO of Julien's Auctions, and Martin Nolan , Executive Director of Julien's Auctions

"The beloved Doris Day sailed with Cunard on our celebrated ship, The Queen Mary, and we are thrilled to carry on her legacy today," said Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America. "Our guests will have an opportunity to learn about Doris' special collection and even bid for favorite items in advance while at sea on this unique voyage."

Highlights of the auction include Day's Golden Globe awards (estimate: $4,000 - $6,000), Day's classic 1930 Ford convertible (estimate: $10,000 - $20,000) and a red lacquer Young Chang upright piano gifted by her son, Terry Melcher (estimate: $2,000 - $4,000). Additional auction items include furnishings and household items from Day's residence in California as well as other pieces from her life and career.

"Doris Day was a Hollywood giant as one of the screen's legendary leading actresses, top box office stars and one of the greatest singers of the 20th century," said Martin Nolan, Executive Director of Julien's Auctions. "On this special occasion of what would be Doris's 98th birthday celebration, we are honored to partner with Cunard, a line that Doris herself traveled with, to offer this exhibition of her items to passengers onboard."

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

For travel advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com or call Cunard toll free at 1-800-528-6273.

Cunard

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line' by Travel + Leisure's 2018, 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards and 'Best Service,' 'Best Onboard Enrichment' and 'Best World Cruise' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2018 Readers Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

Media Assets

Cunard photography is available online at https://cunard.assetbank-server.com/

Email: press@cunard.com

Password: Cunard1

JULIEN'S AUCTIONS PUBLIC EXHIBITION AND AUCTION LOCATION

Julien's Auctions

257 N. Canon Drive

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

PUBLIC EXHIBITION

JULIEN'S AUCTIONS PROPERTY FROM THE ESTATE OF DORIS DAY

Monday, March 30 – April 5, 2020

11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. PT

Free to the public

JULIEN'S AUCTIONS LIVE AND ONLINE AUCTION

PROPERTY FROM THE ESTATE OF DORIS DAY

Saturday, April 4, 2020

Session I: 10:00 a.m. PT

Session II: 1:00 p.m. PT

PLACING BIDS

There are four ways to bid in this sale:

Bid through Julien's Auctions Online Live in Real Time at JuliensLive.com. Bid over the telephone through an auction house representative. Submit a bid in person at the Julien's Los Angeles Gallery Enter Absentee bids. Absentee bid forms are included in the back of each catalogue and are also available by calling Julien's Auctions or online at www.juliensauctions.com.

About Julien's Auctions

Julien's Auctions is the world-record breaking auction house. Collaborating with the famous and the exclusive, Julien's Auctions produces high profile auctions in the film, music, sports and art markets. Julien's Auctions has received international recognition for its unique and innovative auction events, which attract thousands of collectors, investors, fans and enthusiasts from around the world. Julien's Auctions specializes in sales of iconic artifacts and notable collections including Marilyn Monroe, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Lady Gaga, Banksy, Cher, Michael Jackson, U2, Barbra Streisand, Les Paul, Neil Young, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Jimi Hendrix, Hugh Hefner and many more. In 2016, Julien's Auctions received its second placement in the Guinness Book of World Records for the sale of the world's most expensive dress ever sold at auction, The Marilyn Monroe "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress which sold for $4.8 million. Julien's Auctions achieved placement in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2009 for the sale of Michael Jackson's white glove, which sold for $480,000 making it the most expensive glove ever sold at auction. Based in Los Angeles, Julien's Auctions has a global presence bringing their auctions and exhibitions to targeted destinations worldwide including London, New York, Las Vegas, Japan and China. Live auctions are presented for bidders on-site and online via live streaming video and mobile technology. For more information on Julien's Auctions, go to www.juliensauctions.com. Connect with Julien's Auctions at www.facebook.com/JuliensAuction or www.twitter.com/JuliensAuctions or www.instagram.com/juliens_auctions.

