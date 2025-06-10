Cunard partners with Abbey Road Studios for iconic music collaboration

VALENCIA, Calif., June 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Cunard has come together with Abbey Road Studios to bring a new and exclusive Listening Lounge experience to music lovers on board Queen Elizabeth.

The luxury cruise line has partnered with the iconic recording studio to create a series of curated playlists packed with iconic recordings, each specially handpicked by the Abbey Road team.

The partnership will launch on board Queen Elizabeth

Set to debut on Queen Elizabeth this Autumn, the 60-minute Listening Lounge experience will be hosted in the Commodore Club, taking listeners on a themed journey via Hi-Res / ANC Bowers & Wilkins headphones.

A number of the world's most celebrated artists from Abbey Road's rich recording heritage will feature in the playlists, including the likes of Ed Sheeran (who recorded part of '÷' on Queen Mary 2), Fela Kuti, Gregory Porter, Ezra Collective, Little Simz, and The Beatles – who famously hail from Cunard's spiritual home, Liverpool.

The Beatles connection also represents a symmetry of two very special crossings, with their iconic Abbey Road album, the cover of which four Cunard bellhops have recreated above, released in 1969 – the same year as QE2's maiden Transatlantic Crossing to the USA.

The playlists will also serve up some of the world's most famous film scores, showcasing Abbey Road's recently refurbished Studio One, as the home of film music for more than 45 years. Guests will be treated to goose-bump recordings from the likes of Raiders of The Lost Ark, The Return of The Jedi, The Last Emperor, The Lord of The Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, Harry Potter, Skyfall,

The Shape of Water and Gravity. And more recently, the Black Panther films, 1917, Tár, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Wonka, Barbie, Deadpool & Wolverine, Gladiator II, and Wicked.

Guests will have the chance to experience the Listening Lounges on select sea days, starting during Queen Elizabeth's maiden Caribbean season from Miami in October. A curated menu of paired Cunard cocktails will be on offer to complement the music and scenery.

Abbey Road at Sea

Music fans will be able to enjoy the ultimate experience on this special Event Voyage in partnership with Abbey Road. The sailing departs Southampton for New York on October 23, 2026, the same voyage as many music legends over the years, celebrating the incredible heritage of Abbey Road.

The week-long crossing will feature live performances, a photography exhibition, and intimate Q&As with Abbey Road's roster of award-winning recording and mastering engineers – sharing stories of the studios' continuous innovation, creativity, and role as an inspiring home for creators around the globe.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: "We're always exploring new ways to make life on board even more special, and incredible voyages deserve incredible soundtracks. Abbey Road Studios is synonymous with iconic musical performances, and this partnership allows us to bring this heritage to sea. Whether guests are unwinding with a cocktail, watching the waves roll by, or just taking a moment for themselves, our exclusive Listening Lounge experience will set the mood beautifully. When it comes to luxury ocean travel, all you need is love – and the perfect playlist."

Jeremy Huffelmann, General Manager at Abbey Road, added: "We're thrilled to collaborate with Cunard for this special partnership, which will offer guests a unique way to experience music, wherever their journey takes them. Abbey Road has been the home of music-making for more than 90 years, and has helped shape the landscape of popular music, film and, games scores. We are excited to bring this incredible musical heritage to Queen Elizabeth this year."

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273, or visit www.cunard.com .

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com , or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, and this year celebrates an incredible 185 years of operation. 2025 is a momentous year in Cunard's history, which will be marked with several iconic land-based events and special Event Voyages. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally, with the brand now boasting four ships in simultaneous service for the first time since 1999. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

