Julien's Present "Channel Surfing": a Global Celebration of Television History

"Channel Surfing" represents a unique opportunity for fans and collectors worldwide to own a tangible piece of television history. The auction features an unparalleled selection of artifacts from a diverse range of genres and eras, capturing the cultural impact and enduring appeal of the medium.

Highlights of the auction include:

The original Americana uniform bodysuit worn by Lynda Carter in her iconic role as Wonder Woman , along with her tiara, earrings, "Lasso of Truth" prop, and knee-high boots.

in her iconic role as , along with her tiara, earrings, "Lasso of Truth" prop, and knee-high boots. Iconic set pieces and props from sitcom classics such as " Cheers, " including the original bar front door and barstools, and " Frasier ," featuring Frasier Crane's penthouse sofa and Café Nervosa table and chairs.

" including the original bar front door and barstools, and " ," featuring penthouse sofa and Café Nervosa table and chairs. The instantly recognizable couch from the long-running comedy " Roseanne ."

." Stunning costumes worn by legendary performers, including Cher's Bob Mackie -designed ensembles from " The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour " and " Cher ," and Carol Burnett's signature attire from " The Carol Burnett Show " and " Mama's Family ."

-designed ensembles from " " and " ," and signature attire from " " and " ." Props and costumes from groundbreaking dramas and science fiction series, such as "Breaking Bad," "The Handmaid's Tale," "Star Trek," and "Lost in Space."

Julien's Auctions has curated this collection to showcase the evolution of television and its profound influence on global pop culture. From the early days of black and white broadcasting to the current era of streaming and binge-watching, "Channel Surfing" celebrates the shows and stars that have shaped our collective viewing experience.

The "Channel Surfing" auction will take place live and online on Wednesday, May 7th, and Thursday, May 8th.

For more information, please visit: [LINK TO AUCTION]

About Julien's Auctions:

At Julien's, we exist to bring those moments back into your life through iconic artifacts and one-of-a-kind collections. From Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, and Ringo Starr to Lady Gaga, Banksy, and Kurt Cobain—from LA to the world, we are where originals find their kind.

PRESS CONTACT:

Julien's Auctions

Mozell Miley-Bailey

(646) 653-3105

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Julien's Auctions