Julien's Auctions Announces Blockbuster "Music Icons" Auction Live from Hard Rock Cafe Times Square

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Julien's Auctions, the world-record-breaking auction house known for its landmark sales of music memorabilia, has announced the return of its acclaimed MUSIC ICONS auction, taking place live May 30 and 31 at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square, New York.

The auction will offer over 700 lots of stage-played instruments, iconic performance fashion, handwritten lyrics, and personal relics from the most legendary names in music, including Kurt Cobain, Eric Clapton, David Bowie, Nirvana, U2, Elvis Presley, Taylor Swift, Freddie Mercury, and The Beatles.

At the heart of this year's sale is the Julian Lennon Collection, a curated offering of rare Beatles and John Lennon artifacts. Highlights include RIAA Gold record awards for "Hey Jude" & "Revolver" as well as lyrics, animation cels from Yellow Submarine, and more. A portion of proceeds will benefit The White Feather Foundation.

Also featured are:

Kurt Cobain's 1989 Takamine acoustic-electric guitar used during Nirvana's 1991 Hilversum Sessions

1989 Takamine acoustic-electric guitar used during Nirvana's 1991 Hilversum Sessions Dave Grohl's session-played Remo Acousticon Quadra drum kit

session-played Remo Acousticon Quadra drum kit Krist Novoselic's Warwick Dolphin Pro bass

Warwick Dolphin Pro bass Iconic guitars from Eddie Van Halen , Jack White , Noel Gallagher , Ronnie Wood , and Joe Perry

Performance-worn looks by Cher ( Bob Mackie designs), Taylor Swift , Lady Gaga, Dolly Parton , and Amy Winehouse

Julien's will host a free public exhibition of the collection at Hard Rock Cafe New York from May 21–31, open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. ET.

"This year's Music Icons sale is a celebration of the unforgettable artistry that shaped generations," said Martin Nolan, Executive Director of Julien's Auctions. "From Kurt Cobain's guitar to Julian Lennon's Beatles treasures, this is a landmark moment in cultural history."

To view the catalog and register to bid, visit juliensauctions.com.

