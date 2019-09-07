Cultural Infrastructure: Investing in Arts and Culture in Ontario

The Government of Canada supports arts infrastructure in Ontario

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Supporting the creation and renovation of cultural spaces is a priority for the Government of Canada, as it helps promote better access to the arts and heritage for everyone.

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announced today $3.2 million in cultural infrastructure funding for three Ontario arts organizations.

The Nia Centre for the Arts in Toronto received $1,931,000 for the renovation and retrofitting of its performance space, which includes a performance venue, a digital art studio, visual and recording studios, as well as gallery and event space. The renovations will allow the centre to realize its mission to create a centre for Black arts and culture in Canada and promote better access to arts activities in its community.

Science North in Sudbury received $1.1 million to support the development of new programming and exhibition space at the Dynamic Earth centre's Underground Theatre.

In addition, the Toronto Dance Foundation received $175,000 to complete key upgrades to its space in the Winchester Street Theatre. The proposed improvements will ensure that the building's entrance is fully accessible to persons with disabilities or physical challenges.

The support was provided through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund.

Quotes

"Arts and heritage organizations like the Nia Centre for the Arts, Science North and the Toronto Dance Foundation are key to the vitality of their communities. By supporting the renovation of cultural infrastructure, our government is strengthening communities and helping make the arts, culture and heritage more accessible for all Canadians."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"The Nia Centre is a vital part of the Toronto–St. Paul's community dedicated to showcasing and promoting arts from across the African Diaspora. I am thrilled that this funding will allow the Nia Centre to fully realize their mission by creating a space that will function as a hub for artists, creative entrepreneurs, arts organizations, youth and local residents."

—The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament (Toronto–St. Paul's)

"We celebrate today's announcement as an important step forward for the Toronto Dance Foundation and for the city's residents. By investing in the Winchester Theatre's renovations, our government is supporting a unique part of our heritage that more Canadians will now be able to enjoy."

—The Honourable Bill Morneau, Minister of Finance, and Member of Parliament (Toronto Centre)

"Nearly four years ago, our government committed to investing in infrastructure in communities across the country to help make our cities better places to live and to boost economic growth. With today's significant support for upgrades to Science North's Dynamic Earth location, we are doing just that. Dynamic Earth's exhibits and programming are vitally important for Northern Ontario, offering residents and visitors a better understanding of how the world around them works and how it is changing."

—Paul Lefebvre, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources, and Member of Parliament (Sudbury)

Quick Facts

Nia Centre for the Arts is a Toronto-based not-for-profit organization that supports, showcases, and promotes the arts from across the African Diaspora. Founded in 2009, it offers programs in music, photography, literature, visual arts, theatre and interdisciplinary arts.

Founded in 1984, Science North/Science Nord is an Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Recreation agency, with a mandate to provide high quality science education in English and French as well as highlight the relationship between science and everyday life.

The Winchester Street Theatre is home to the Toronto Dance Theatre, a professional contemporary dance company, and the School of Toronto Dance Theatre, which offers professional training for dancers. The Winchester Street Theatre also serves as an affordable performance space for 175 organizations and individual artists.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation, including creative hubs. The fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces. Since 2001, the fund has supported more than 1,000 projects at facilities for the performing arts, visual arts, media arts, museum collections, heritage displays, and creative hubs.

Budget 2017 included $300 million over 10 years for the fund to help support the development of Canadian talent and promote entrepreneurship in the arts and cultural communities. These investments across Canada help create jobs, boost economic activity, strengthen communities and celebrate Canada's rich cultural scene.

Associated Links

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

Nia Centre for the Arts

Science North

Toronto Dance Foundation – Winchester Street Theatre

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

