NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, ON, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - In mid-March, 2025, a Cuban National attempted to enter Canada from the US by running across the Fort Erie International Railway Bridge. Members of the RCMP Niagara-on-the-Lake Border Integrity Unit, with the assistance of members of the OPP contributing to Ontario's Operation Deterrence, were able to locate and arrest the individual under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

The individual was transported to the CBSA at the Peace Bridge port of entry in Fort Erie. After being assessed, the individual was found to be ineligible for entry to Canada and was returned to the United States on the same day.

The Niagara-on-the-Lake RCMP Border Integrity Unit currently maintains a 24/7 presence at the railway bridge. The RCMP have recently arrested several people attempting to make illegal entry into Canada at the railway bridge. All individuals who have been arrested were eventually returned to the U.S.

Members of the Niagara-on-the-Lake RCMP are actively conducting patrols along the border in this area on the land, on the water and in the air to disrupt cross-border criminal activity.

The RCMP is committed to working with our partners to protect the residents and communities of Canada. Our collaboration with both the CBSA and OPP continues to provide positive results for Canada. The RCMP also acknowledges the assistance of CN rail.

"The RCMP continues to see positive operational impact from new investments in law enforcement between ports of entry and collaborative efforts with CN Police, OPP and CBSA in maintaining the security and integrity of Canadian borders."

Sgt. Lepa Jankovic, Border Integrity Unit, Niagara-On-The-Lake, Central Region RCMP

"The CBSA and RCMP work in close partnership to maintain the security of our borders. This is yet another example of how our collaboration contributes to protecting the integrity of our border and the safety of our communities."

- Michael Prosia, A/Regional Director General, Southern Ontario Region, Canada Border Services Agency

If you wish to view the images, please visit the version of this news release on the RCMP website.

Fast Facts

In Canada, border security and integrity is a shared mandate between the CBSA and the RCMP. The CBSA is responsible for enforcement at 1,200 ports of entry across the country, while the RCMP is responsible for enforcement between ports of entry.

The RCMP Niagara-on-the-Lake Border Integrity Unit is tasked with the prevention and detection of cross-border smuggling both to and from Canada. This unit supports four CBSA ports of entry by conducting larger criminal investigations that start at the port. The unit is also tasked with protecting the border area between the ports from Cobourg on Lake Ontario to Port Burwell on Lake Erie. The members of the unit will often be found in boats ensuring vessels are complying with reporting requirements when entering Canada.

If you have any information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

