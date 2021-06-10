CTV Unveils 2021 Fall Primetime Schedule, Featuring Standout New Series Combined with the Strength of Returning Hits

– CTV marks milestone 20th year as Canada's most-watched network, and CTV.ca is the country's #1 Canadian AVOD platform –

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - In advance of the #BellMediaUpfront virtual presentation this afternoon, CTV today announced its 2021 fall primetime schedule featuring compelling new series, marquee live events, and returning smash hits to deliver a consistently strong schedule every night of the week. With more Top 10, Top 20, and Top 30 programs than any other network with total viewers, A25-54, and A18-49 in 2020/21, CTV is now Canada's most-watched television network for an unprecedented 20th year.

"Expanding on CTV's impressive legacy as Canada's most-watched TV network for the past two decades, the fall schedule includes the most sought-after new series with impactful stories," said Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. "By combining our returning ratings hits with strong new acquisitions, CTV provides variety for our viewers, who are also able to stream all series on CTV.ca and the CTV app."

Reinforcing CTV's fall schedule with returning fan favourites are bold new series, as the network looks to build on its success from 2020/21, in which CTV led its closest competitor by 48% in primetime. Only on CTV is the most-watched series with total viewers, THE GOOD DOCTOR, as well as the #1 drama GREY'S ANATOMY, #1 comedy THE CONNERS, and #1 reality series THE MASKED SINGER in the key A25-54 demo. Other hit comedies returning to CTV this fall are BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA, B POSITIVE, YOUNG SHELDON, HOME ECONOMICS, and Season 3 of CTV Original series JANN. Top 10 series THE ROOKIE and STATION 19 are also back for new seasons, along with BIG SKY.

CTV's fall schedule is further strengthened by seven new series, including the reimagined cross-generational hit THE WONDER YEARS. CTV also showcases a slate of gripping dramas, including the emotionally-driven THE BIG LEAP, the epic thriller LA BREA, buzzed-about hip-hop series QUEENS, and OUR KIND OF PEOPLE, based on the critically acclaimed book, Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class. Rounding out the new fall series are singing competition ALTER EGO, and CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE, hosted by pop culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

