CTV, TSN, and RDS Announce Broadcast Details for Comprehensive Live Coverage of SUPER BOWL LVI, February 13

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - CTV, TSN, and RDS are Canada's home for SUPER BOWL LVI, as the networks deliver comprehensive coverage of the big game on Sunday, Feb. 13 beginning at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. Live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., SUPER BOWL LVI features the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals taking on the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams. An expansive slate of SUPER BOWL Sunday programming begins at 12 noon ET / 9 a.m. PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, with additional coverage beginning at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN app (full broadcast schedule below). French-language coverage is available on RDS, RDS.ca, and the RDS app.

With an average audience of more than 2 million viewers tuning in to both NFL Conference Championship games on CTV, Canada is primed to see Matthew Stafford take the Rams to the SUPER BOWL in front of their hometown crowd – just the second team in NFL history to do so – as they face off against emerging star quarterback Joe Burrow and the upstart Bengals for a chance to lift the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The highly anticipated Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show features a monumental lineup of West Coast hip-hop icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, and Kendrick Lamar alongside legendary rapper Eminem, and the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige.

TSN's game day coverage is led by SUPER BOWL LVI panel host Kara Wagland alongside football analysts Jabari Greer, Jesse Palmer, Davis Sanchez, and Luke Willson reporting live from Los Angeles. Following the game, TSN delivers a special edition of SPORTSCENTRE, recapping all the key moments from both on and off the field, with additional contributions from the panel as well as reporter Farhan Lalji.

Leading up to SUPER BOWL LVI, TSN's SPORTSCENTRE includes analysis and breaking news all week long from NFL analysts Greer, Palmer, and Sanchez. SPORTSCENTRE also delivers a series of essays from Matthew Scianitti, Dave Naylor, and Bruce Arthur. BarDown's Luca Celebre is also on the ground in Los Angeles, providing the best moments of SUPER BOWL week on social media, contributing to DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE, and bringing the popular football segment alongside Willson, 'Luke and Luca', to the West Coast.

The TSN Edge gets in the pre-game huddle with a deeper dive into betting, fantasy, stats, and insights, providing football fans with the ultimate inside edge ahead of SUPER BOWL LVI. TSN.ca, BarDown.com, and the network's official social media platforms feature extensive content leading up to and during SUPER BOWL LVI. Following the game, TSN.ca is home to post-game interviews, analysis, and must-see highlights.

CTV has seen strong advertising demand for its SUPER BOWL LVI broadcast. TD Bank and VRBO are quarter sponsors of CTV's SUPER BOWL LVI broadcast coverage. Advertising partners showcasing creative during the broadcast include Pepsico Canada, TD Bank, VRBO, Expedia, Disney Studios, Bitbuy, Joyburst, Moneris, Intuit Quickbooks, and YUM.

Canada's SUPER BOWL LVI simulcast features the premiere of new advertising creative from TD Bank, VRBO, Expedia, Disney Studios, Bitbuy, Joyburst, Moneris, Intuit Quickbooks, and YUM.

SUPER BOWL LVI Additional Broadcast Highlights

Airing in the coveted post-game timeslot on CTV is a special episode of the new CTV Original comedy CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING. The series follows Astrid (Meaghan Rath, BEING HUMAN) and James (Aaron Abrams, BLINDSPOT), as they raise their two young children in the city and struggle to hold on to their pre-kid life. In the all-new episode, "Road Trips", airing immediately following SUPER BOWL LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13 on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, the Berneys struggle to survive a chaotic road trip to Manitoulin Island. CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING continues in its regular timeslot of Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Feb. 16 on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg co-host Sunday's other big game, Puppy Bowl XVIII. First time coaches Snoop (Team Fluff) and Martha (returning champs, Team Ruff) hit the gridiron with purpose – and a posse of puppy players – for a game that will be as epic as it is adorable. With know-how and swagger, Snoop and Martha provide play updates, lead training sessions, run drills, and lend motivation to inspire their all-adoptable puppy players to greatness. The highly motivated coaches and their puppy players will bring their "A" game to the field to help win the "Chewy Lombarky Trophy" and find their fur-ever homes. The PUPPY BOWL XVIII pre-show kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the three-hour main event at 2 p.m. ET, on Animal Planet and streaming on CTV.ca and the CTV app.

All week long, ETALK counts down to SUPER BOWL LVI with a closer look at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performers. Digging into their archives, ETALK will let viewers know what to expect from powerhouse performers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

CTV YOUR MORNING has Super Bowl snacks covered with Daniel Vanson (Feb. 10), and provides highlights and coverage the morning after the game (Feb. 14). THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW welcomes chef Rodney Bowers for some easy game day snacks for the whole family; Natalie Sexton showcases what to wear to watch the game at home; and James Cunningham features touch-down eats from all across the country (Feb. 9). THE SOCIAL looks ahead to the big game and exciting halftime show (Feb. 10).

Complete SUPER BOWL LVI Programming on CTV and TSN

TSN continues to build excitement for SUPER BOWL LVI with a full slate of NFL programming, including:

Thursday, Feb. 10

1 p.m. ET - NFL PLAYOFFS: AFC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP (TSN5)

- NFL PLAYOFFS: AFC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP (TSN5) 4 p.m. ET – NFL LIVE FROM CALIFORNIA (TSN5)

– NFL LIVE FROM (TSN5) 7:30 p.m. ET – ROAD TO THE SUPER BOWL (TSN3)

Friday, Feb. 11

1:30 p.m. ET – NFL PLAYOFFS: NFC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP (TSN5)

– NFL PLAYOFFS: NFC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP (TSN5) 4 p.m. ET – NFL LIVE FROM CALIFORNIA (TSN5)

Saturday, Feb. 12

12 noon ET – SUPER BOWL LV (TSN3)

Sunday, Feb. 13

CTV and TSN deliver extensive live pre-game coverage throughout the day (visit CTV.ca to confirm local broadcast times), including:

10 a.m. ET – NFL COUNTDOWN (TSN1)

– NFL COUNTDOWN (TSN1) 12 noon ET – ROAD TO THE SUPER BOWL (CTV)

– ROAD TO THE SUPER BOWL (CTV) 1 p.m. ET – SUPER BOWL LVI PRE-GAME (CTV)

– SUPER BOWL LVI PRE-GAME (CTV) 2 p.m. ET – ROAD TO THE SUPER BOWL (TSN1/5)

– ROAD TO THE SUPER BOWL (TSN1/5) 3 p.m. ET – PRO BOWL SKILLS SHOWDOWN (TSN1)

– PRO BOWL SKILLS SHOWDOWN (TSN1) 4 p.m. ET – TOP NFL PLAYS OF 2021 (TSN1)

– TOP NFL PLAYS OF 2021 (TSN1) 4:30 p.m. ET – TOP NFL GAMES OF 2021 (TSN1/4)

– TOP NFL GAMES OF 2021 (TSN1/4) 6 p.m. ET – SUPER BOWL LVI: PRE-GAME (CTV, TSN1/4, and RDS)

– SUPER BOWL LVI: PRE-GAME (CTV, TSN1/4, and RDS) 6:30 p.m. ET – SUPER BOWL LVI: LOS ANGELES RAMS VS. CINCINNATI BENGALS (CTV, TSN1/4, and RDS)

– SUPER BOWL LVI: RAMS VS. BENGALS (CTV, TSN1/4, and RDS) 10 p.m. ET – SUPER BOWL LVI: POST GAME (CTV & TSN1/4)

– SUPER BOWL LVI: POST GAME (CTV & TSN1/4) 10:30 p.m. ET – SC WITH JAY ONRAIT (TSN1/4)

– SC WITH JAY ONRAIT (TSN1/4) 10:30 p.m. ET – NFL PRIMETIME (TSN.ca and the TSN app)

– NFL PRIMETIME (TSN.ca and the TSN app) 11:30 p.m. ET – SPORTSCENTRE (TSN1/4)

SUPER BOWL LVI and all pre-game coverage are available for live streaming on CTV.ca and the CTV app, as well as to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers through TSN.ca and the TSN app.

Live radio coverage of SUPER BOWL LVI airs across TSN Radio stations (TSN 690 Montreal, TSN 1200 Ottawa, TSN 1050 Toronto, and TSN 1260 Edmonton).

