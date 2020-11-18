CTV Safely Spreads Holiday Cheer to Canadians Coast-to-Coast-to Coast with THE ORIGINAL SANTA CLAUS PARADE, December 5

–THE SOCIAL's Melissa Grelo and YOUR MORNING's Kelsey McEwen host the PARADE's

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - CTV delivers the longstanding holiday favourite THE ORIGINAL SANTA CLAUS PARADE in a new, two-hour primetime special, premiering Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. ET/PT, exclusively on CTV and CTV2. From a brilliant nighttime closed parade route at the iconic Canada's Wonderland amusement park, and adhering to all local health and safety protocols, Santa lands safely into the homes of Canadians across the country with new safety adaptations and beloved traditions in its 116th year.

Produced by Bell Media Studios, guest performers joining THE ORIGINAL SANTA CLAUS PARADE include Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge, Meghan Trainor, Ruth B., Shaggy ft. CARYS, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, and more. The star-studded lineup joins hosts Melissa Grelo (THE SOCIAL) and Kelsey McEwen (YOUR MORNING). The PARADE features 25 floats, eight marching bands, and other holiday magic including the beloved celebrity clowns.

"We are thrilled to continue this favourite holiday tradition and welcome Santa safely into every town and city this year," said Pat DiVittorio, Vice-President, Programming, CTV and Specialty. "Without a live parade this year, it's been a labour of joy to create even more magic for children of all ages by our longtime partners at THE ORIGINAL SANTA CLAUS PARADE and our talented Bell Media Studios production team."

"The PARADE is an iconic event with a 116 year-history; it's a symbol of community that represents the start of the holiday season," said Clay Charters, President & CEO of The Original Santa Claus Parade. "This year, we're so glad to be working with CTV to bring this special tradition to life in a whole new format for Canadians everywhere. Thanks to CTV and all of our partners, Santa is still coming to town."

SOURCE CTV

For further information: Alyssa Roy, [email protected]; Julie McLean, [email protected]; Allie Page, [email protected]