CTV's TRANSPLANT Debuts As Most-Watched New Canadian Series Since 2017

– The premiere won its 9 p.m. timeslot against CHICAGO FIRE and SEAL TEAM with 1.3

million viewers to date –

– Episode 2 of TRANSPLANT premieres tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV –

"… superior to the usual and disarmingly different. And this column recommends it." – John

Doyle, The Globe and Mail

"… a brisk and ultimately very moving hour, one of the best network opening episodes I've

seen in a long time." – Bill Brioux, brioux.tv

"TRANSPLANT is so loaded with drama and double meanings ... I'm hooked. This is SUCH a

timely series." – Amber Dowling

"#Transplant is a unique show focusing on the experience of refugees who arrive and resettle

in Canada. We can't wait for the next episode!" – The UN Refugee Agency in Canada,

@UNHCRCanada

TORONTO, March 4, 2020 /CNW/ - In advance of Episode 2 premiering tonight, CTV announced today that the series premiere of its Original Drama TRANSPLANT last Wednesday has become the most-watched English-language Canadian series debut since CTV's THE INDIAN DETECTIVE in 2017 with total viewers and in the key A25-54 demo. With two days of playback data still to be confirmed, the premiere has a current average audience of 1.3 million viewers, winning its competitive 9 p.m. timeslot against both CHICAGO FIRE (Citytv) and SEAL TEAM (Global).

Debuting to critical and audience acclaim, TRANSPLANT ranked #3 for the night overall with total viewers and all key demos, behind only SURVIVOR (Global), and CTV's THE MASKED SINGER, and drew 430,000 viewers in the key A25-54 demo (live + five days).

Combined with the French-language debut of TRANSPLANTÉ on VRAK, 2.8 million unique viewers have so far watched the premiere episode. With the debut of the series now streaming on CTV.ca and Crave, an all-new episode of TRANSPLANT premieres tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and everywhere CTV content can be found.

Source: Numeris, Feb. 26, 2020, Live+5 days PB date. Rankings based on English Canadian programs. Preliminary data subject to change.

