CTV's THE GOOD DOCTOR Becomes Canada's #1 Series

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - With final data from Numeris for Premiere Week (Sept. 23-29) confirmed, CTV is once again Canada's most-watched network and home to the new #1 series THE GOOD DOCTOR and the new #1 comedy YOUNG SHELDON. With a roster of returning favourites and hot new series, CTV leads its closest competitor with total viewers and all key adult demos as Canada's #1 network across daytime and primetime.

The Season 3 premiere of THE GOOD DOCTOR was watched by 2.6 million viewers, making it the most-watched series in the country with a double-digit lead among total viewers, A18-34, and A25-54 over the #2 program. Out of simulcast, YOUNG SHELDON (1.5 million) claimed the #1 comedy spot during Premiere Week, taking over the title from perennial favourite THE BIG BANG THEORY.

The premieres of new CTV series STUMPTOWN (1.8 million) and THE MASKED SINGER (1.8 million) vaulted into the Top 10 among both total viewers and A25-54. The series premieres of CTV's EMERGENCE and BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA joined STUMPTOWN among the Top 5 new programs for A25-54, while CTV NATIONAL NEWS remains Canada's top newscast.

Overall, CTV was home to ten of the Top 20 most-watched series during Premiere Week among total viewers, and 11 of the Top 20 series in the key A25-54 demo.

"Our established favourites, highlighted by some key new series, provide a balanced schedule that delivers hits throughout the week," said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. "Continuing as the home of Canada's most-watched series, CTV has again provided a roster of series that appeal not only to advertisers but viewers across the country."

Source: Numeris, Premiere Week 2019: Sept. 23 – Sept. 29, 2019.

