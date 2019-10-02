CTV's Original Hit Series CARTER Starring Jerry O'Connell Returns October 25 on CTV Drama Channel with Two-Episode Premiere

– Canadian Screen Award-winning actor Lyriq Bent (THE AFFAIR) joins the cast –

– Shot in North Bay, ON, the one-hour offbeat mystery crime drama airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET –



– Season 2 guest stars include David Arquette (Scream), Colin Mochrie (WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?), and THE KIDS IN THE HALL alum Kevin McDonald and Dave Foley –

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - CTV's original MADE® in Canada series CARTER returns for its second season on the newly rebranded CTV Drama Channel, full of comic twists and schemes with a two-episode premiere on Friday, Oct. 25 at 9 p.m. ET. In Season 2 of this unorthodox mystery crime drama, star Jerry O'Connell reprises his CSA-nominated role as Harley Carter, a former television detective who, having successfully charmed his way through solving real-life mystery cases, has returned to the scene of the crime as an official private detective this season.

Re-joining Carter on his new adventures are fan-favourite co-stars Kristian Bruun and Sydney Poitier Heartsong as Harley's childhood friends Dave Leigh and police detective Sam Shaw. Together the trio taps into Harley's years of playing a fictional detective to uncover a new crop of crimes and culprits in the lakeside town of Bishop, Ontario, further proving that truth can be stranger than fiction.

Joining CARTER this season is CSA-winning actor Lyriq Bent (THE AFFAIR) who stars as new police chief Joyce "Joy" Warwick Boyle, an NYPD transplant with a mysterious past and threat to Harley's love life. In addition to Bent, CARTER boasts a fantastic lineup of multitalented acclaimed guest stars including David Arquette (Scream), Colin Mochrie (WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?), O'Connell's MY SECRET IDENTITY co-star Derek Mcgrath (KIM'S CONVENIENCE), and legendary THE KIDS IN THE HALL alumni Kevin McDonald and Dave Foley .

The new season of CARTER will be available On Demand via set-top box, the CTV Drama app, and on CTVDrama.ca; and Season 1 of CARTER is available streaming on Crave. Check out the trailer for the 10-episode, one-hour sophomore season here.

