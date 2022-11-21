CTV's Original Competition Series CROSS COUNTRY CAKE OFF Premieres with Special Two-Night Event Beginning December 15

– Hosted by Canadian Screen Award-winner Mary Berg and celebrated pastry chef Andrew Han, CROSS COUNTRY CAKE OFF decorates CTV's schedule beginning Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday, Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app –

– The competition series features cake makers from across Canada, and comes out of the oven with a four-episode festive installment, before returning to CTV with all-new episodes in spring 2023 –

– Series produced by Boat Rocker's Proper Television and distributed globally by Boat Rocker –

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - CTV's new cake competition series CROSS COUNTRY CAKE OFF is set to make its debut with four holiday-themed episodes, premiering with a special two-night event Thursday, December 15 and Friday, December 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app. Hosted by cookbook author and multiple Canadian Screen Award-winner Mary Berg and introducing celebrated pastry chef Andrew Han, the CTV Original series features the country's best cake makers as they bake to claim the $50,000 prize, and the title of CROSS COUNTRY CAKE OFF Champion.

Throughout four holiday-themed episodes, hosts Berg and Han judge the homemade cakes of 24 bakers from across Canada. During three regional qualifying rounds, eight bakers in each of the host cities – Vancouver, Toronto, and Halifax – present their creations to the judges. Four cake makers from each qualifier then move forward to compete in the CROSS COUNTRY CAKE OFF kitchen in a festive cake challenge. The Top 2 bakers representing each region move on to compete in the finale.

On Monday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, the third and final qualifying round concludes leaving six cake makers to face off in two holiday challenges. The winner takes home the top prize of $50,000 and the title of CROSS COUNTRY CAKE OFF Champion during the finale on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.

Following the four-episode holiday season, CROSS COUNTRY CAKE OFF returns to CTV in spring 2023 with six all-new episodes featuring a new crop of 40 Canadian bakers vying for the top prize.

Viewers can stream new episodes of CROSS COUNTRY CAKE OFF on CTV.ca and the CTV app, which is also home to bonus content including exclusive video content and behind-the-scenes extras. In addition, viewers can follow @CTV's social channels all season long for highlights, bonus content, and more.

About Mary Berg

Mary Berg is a three-time Canadian Screen Award-winner for Best Host, Lifestyle for her shows MARY MAKES IT EASY (2022) on CTV Life Channel and CTV's MARY'S KITCHEN CRUSH (2020-21). MARY MAKES IT EASY was also named Best Lifestyle Program or Series at this year's Canadian Screen Awards, following back-to-back wins for MARY'S KITCHEN CRUSH in 2020 and 2021. Berg is the Season 3 winner of CTV's MASTERCHEF CANADA, as well as a cooking expert on CTV YOUR MORNING, THE SOCIAL, and THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW. Berg is the best-selling author of Kitchen Party: Effortless Recipes for Every Occasion, and Berg's newest book Well Seasoned: A Year's Worth of Delicious Recipes.

About Andrew Han

Chef Andrew Han is the owner and executive chef of the award-winning Kouign Café, located in the heart of Vancouver's historic Chinatown. Chef Han discovered a love of cooking early on in life and received training in classical French and Italian culinary and pastry arts at the Northwest Culinary Academy of Vancouver. He began his career as executive pastry chef at several notable Vancouver restaurants and bakeries, merging his Korean-Vietnamese-Canadian upbringing with his passion for food to then create his whimsical and other-worldly creations at Kouign Café. While Chef Han is known for his masterful execution of combining sweet and savoury ingredients and his special selection of Kouign Amann, his most well-known menu item is the White Rabbit Cookie. This cookie went viral when he participated in a one-time Chinatown pop-up, drawing daily lineups of hungry foodies craving culinary nostalgia.

With just the right amount of authenticity, innovation, and imagination, Chef Han elevates the humble foods of his Chinatown upbringing and takes his guests to a magical place where he shares his childhood and heritage through unique and delectable bites.

CROSS COUNTRY CAKE OFF is developed and produced by Boat Rocker's Proper Television, in association with Bell Media. Cathie James and Lesia Capone are Executive Producers and David Donohue and Meredith Veats are Series Producers. For Bell Media, Heather Williamson is Sr. Development Executive; Rachel Goldstein-Couto is Head of Development; Tina Apostolopoulos is Sr. Production Executive; Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming; Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming; Pat DiVittorio is Vice-President, CTV and Specialty Programming. Justin Stockman is Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. Karine Moses is Senior Vice-President, Content Development & News, Bell Media and Vice Chair, Québec, Bell.

CROSS COUNTRY CAKE OFF is distributed globally by Boat Rocker.

