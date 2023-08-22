CTV's New Daytime Series, THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG, Debuts Sept. 5

– Hosted by multiple Canadian Screen Award winner Mary Berg, the Canadian talk and lifestyle series airs weekdays at 10 a.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, beginning Sept. 5 –

– The third season of MARY MAKES IT EASY premieres Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. on CTV Life Channel –

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - CTV confirmed today that the newest addition to its hit daytime lineup, THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG, is set to air weekdays at 10 a.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on CTV, CTV.ca , and the CTV app, beginning Sept. 5. Taped in front of a live studio audience, the one-hour, daily Canadian talk and lifestyle series is hosted by multiple Canadian Screen Award-winning host and author, Mary Berg , and promises to be a daily dose of fun, food, and conversation.

"I am beyond excited to embark on this incredible journey with THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG. This show is a celebration of all things that make life special – from inspiring stories, to delicious food, and the best experts," said Mary Berg, "I can't wait to connect with viewers every weekday and share in the joy of the 'good stuff.'"

It is a double premiere delight for Berg, with the return of her hit original culinary series MARY MAKES IT EASY, airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. beginning Sept. 5 on CTV Life Channel, CTV.ca , and the CTV app. Filmed in her home kitchen in Toronto, the third season brings even more accessible and delectable recipes to redefine home cooking.

"We are thrilled to kick off September with a double premiere event featuring Mary Berg's incredible talents. THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG and the return of MARY MAKES IT EASY exemplifies our commitment to providing audiences with content that resonates and inspires, just like Mary!" said Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media.

Full of uplifting stories, culinary delights, and engaging conversations, THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG features the latest trends in lifestyle, home hacks, and audience games – all from top experts. Berg brings the "good stuff" to CTV each day – from sharing her Recipe of The Day, to guest chefs, exciting on-location adventures, celebrating the best in youth with her Good Kids series, and more. In addition, Berg welcomes country superstar Tim McGraw , Hollywood luminary Jessica Alba , Canadian Jeopardy champion Mattea Roach , singer-songwriter Shawn Desman , and beloved children's entertainers Sharon, Bram, and Randi to kick-off the first month.

To view the full release, click here .

SOURCE CTV

For further information: Cole Ferguson, Bell Media, 416.576.0390 or [email protected]; Elysia Circelli, Bell Media, 416.803.8387 or [email protected]