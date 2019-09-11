CTV Renews Most-watched Canadian Series of the Year, THE AMAZING RACE CANADA

– Season 8 confirmed for the 2019/2020 broadcast year, with casting details to be announced –

– Following a record number of partners in Season 7, customized brand partnership opportunities available for Season 8 –

– Season 7 of Canada's most-watched summer series sees biggest audience in four years –

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - On the heels of the Season 7 finale last night, CTV today announced that THE AMAZING RACE CANADA has been renewed for an eighth season, welcoming a new group of racers to the starting line when it returns in 2020. An average audience of more than 1.9 million viewers tuned in weekly to THE AMAZING RACE CANADA this summer on CTV, making it not only the most-watched series of the summer but also the top Canadian series of the 2018/19 broadcast year.

Hosted by Olympic gold medallist Jon Montgomery, casting details for THE AMAZING RACE CANADA will be announced soon, and brand integration opportunities for Season 8 are now available.

"Growing its audience to the largest in four years, while claiming the top spot among Canadian series for the year, THE AMAZING RACE CANADA just keeps getting bigger," said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. "CTV is proud to be the home of the #1 Canadian series, and we're looking forward to working with our partners at Insight Productions on Season 8."

With final data of the complete season to be reported in the coming weeks, season-to-date THE AMAZING RACE CANADA drew larger audiences in Season 7 than the previous year among total viewers and in all key demos, seeing a double-digit growth with A18-34 (+38%) and A18-49 (+12%). The series was the most-watched summer program for an incredible seventh year in-a-row among the key A25-54 demographic.

The current season of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA is streaming on CTV.ca and the CTV app, and will join the all-new Crave, along with previous seasons of the series, on Friday, Sept. 13.

Source: Numeris, THE AMAZING RACE CANADA Season 7: July 2, 2019 – August 27, 2019 vs. THE AMAZING RACE CANADA Season 6. Rankings based on commercial stations only.

