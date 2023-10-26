CTV Remains Canada's #1 Network with Top 4 New Series this Fall

– Three weeks into the fall season, CTV remains Canada's most-watched conventional network, leading its closest competitor by 79% among the key A25-54 demo –

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - With three weeks of final data now available for the Fall 2023 season, Numeris confirms that CTV is once again Canada's most-watched network among total viewers, and the most watched conventional network in all key adult demos. To date, CTV leads the fall season with a more than 79% lead in A25-54, and by 47% in primetime across total viewers when compared to its closest competitor, remaining Canada's most-watched television network for an unprecedented 22 years running.

With a fresh slate of high-octane programming this fall, CTV is home to the Top 4 most-watched new series in the country, including unscripted ratings hits KITCHEN NIGHTMARES with Gordon Ramsay, SNAKE OIL hosted by David Spade, SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST, and the buzzed-about new CTV Original series THE TRAITORS CANADA, hosted by Karine Vanasse.

Headlined by a strong primetime schedule every night of the week, CTV wins six out of seven nights across all conventional networks, further strengthened by NFL ON CTV on Sundays. CTV also has more Top 20 programs than all other networks, with 12 of the Top 20 among A25-54, including fan favourites THE MASKED SINGER and THE AMAZING RACE, and the most-watched drama MAGNUM P.I.

"In an ever-changing media landscape, CTV continues to be on the pulse of what Canadians want, delivering exciting new series and returning fan favourites that paved the way for another #1 fall," said Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. "With a dynamic roster every night of the week, CTV's stability is evidenced by a robust fall schedule that appeals not only to advertisers, but also resonates with viewers all across the country."

"Three weeks into the fall season, CTV is poised to deliver another winning schedule for our advertisers," said Perry MacDonald, Vice-President, Advertising Sales and Partnerships. "Our partners can trust CTV to provide marquee programming, the strongest schedule of new hits, trusted news, key NFL matchups, and fan favourites."

CTV continues as Canada's most trusted news source, with CTV NATIONAL NEWS remaining the country's #1 national newscast.

On digital, CTV.ca and the CTV app have seen double digit growth three weeks into the fall season, up 14% over last season – solidifying it as the #1 Canadian AVOD platform with a slate of acclaimed series, blockbuster movies, and binge-worthy collections.

