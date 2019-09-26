CTV Reboots Iconic Series COOK LIKE A CHEF for CTV Life Channel

− In partnership with Gusto Worldwide Media, the CTV Original Series begins

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - CTV, in partnership with Gusto Worldwide Media, announced today the reboot of iconic series COOK LIKE A CHEF for its new lifestyle brand CTV Life Channel. Production begins later this month in Ottawa with an all-new cast of some of Canada's best and brightest chefs, including former personal chef to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Chef Katie Ardington, head chef of Montréal's Maison Publique Chef Derek Dammann, host of ONE WORLD KITCHEN Chef Natalia Machado, and owner of Patois restaurant in Toronto Chef Craig Wong. The series is slated to debut in early 2020 on CTV Life Channel.

CTV's first original order for CTV Life Channel, the revival of COOK LIKE A CHEF stays true to its initial creative with some modern updates. Originally on air from 2001 - 2005, the rebooted series teaches viewers how to cook, not what to cook. The live-to-tape studio production breaks down the fourth wall, bringing the crew into the on-camera experience and providing a unique, intimate point of view for the audience.

The first season consists of 20 half-hour episodes, in which an expert chef focuses on a single ingredient and dives deep into cooking techniques, tips, and tricks that will give any home cook confidence in the kitchen.

Initially created by President and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media Chris Knight, COOK LIKE A CHEF's original run spanned six seasons and 165 episodes, and won a Gourmand cookbook award.

