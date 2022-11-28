CTV Orders Season 9 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA with Nationwide Casting Now Open

– Find casting details and apply at CTV.ca/The-Amazing-Race-Canada-Casting –

– Customized brand partnership opportunities now available for Season 9 –

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Following its triumphant return to television screens across the country, and culminating in an inspiring and emotional Season 8 finale, CTV announced today that it has renewed the nation's most-watched summer series THE AMAZING RACE CANADA for Season 9, with casting now open. Beginning today, aspiring racers can apply for the adventure of a lifetime at CTV.ca/The-Amazing-Race-Canada-Casting.

Along with today's casting announcement, customized and wholly integrated brand partnership opportunities are now available for Season 9 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA.

Fans and adrenaline-seekers from coast-to-coast-to-coast are invited to pair up with a teammate – a friend, sibling, parent, grandparent, partner, or anyone else they share a relationship with – and submit their audition for Canada's favourite summertime adventure. The submission deadline for Season 9 is Friday, January 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For further casting details and updates, including instructions on how to submit an audition video, fans can visit CTV.ca/The-Amazing-Race-Canada-Casting, or follow the series on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Hosted by Olympic gold medallist Jon Montgomery , Season 8 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA was the Top Summer Program and Top Canadian Program for the 2021-22 broadcast year, with a season average of 1.6 million viewers.

Season 8 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA joins previous seasons of the series available for streaming on CTV.ca , the CTV app, and Crave .

