CTV Orders Season 11 of Canada's #1 Summer Series THE AMAZING RACE CANADA

– Season 11 confirmed for 2024/2025 broadcast year, with casting details to be announced –

– Customized brand partnership opportunities on all Bell Media platforms now available for Season 11 –

– THE AMAZING RACE CANADA closed out its tenth consecutive year as Canada's most-watched summer series among Adults 25-54, with a current season average of 1.3 million total viewers –

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - On the heels of last night's milestone tenth season finale of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, CTV announced today that Canada's favourite summertime adventure series has been renewed for Season 11. Hosted by Olympic gold medallist Jon Montgomery, THE AMAZING RACE CANADA is set to welcome a new group of racers to the starting line when it returns in 2025, with casting details to be announced at a later date.

"Since its debut in 2013, THE AMAZING RACE CANADA has become a beloved family viewing summer tradition," said Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. "The series has captivated audiences across the country with exhilarating challenges, breathtaking scenery, and fierce competition – pushing the boundaries of reality competition year after year. We look forward to working with our partners at Insight Productions to once again showcase the best that Canada has to offer during Season 11."

Customized and wholly integrated brand partnership opportunities for THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, including video, digital, social, radio, and OOH platforms with first in class data opportunities, are currently available for the upcoming season.

With final data of the full complete season to be reported, Season 10 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA was the overall #1 summer series (P2+ and A25-54), with a current season average of 1.3 million viewers. The series also closed out its tenth consecutive year as Canada's most-watched summer series among Adults 25-54. To date, THE AMAZING RACE CANADA has amassed a total of 42 Canadian Screen Award nominations and 27 wins.

