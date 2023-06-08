CTV Orders New Daytime Series, THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG, Premiering Fall 2023

– Hosted by cookbook author and multiple Canadian Screen Award winner Mary Berg, the all-new, one-hour, daily Canadian talk and lifestyle series from Bell Media Studios is slated for the upcoming 2023/24 broadcast season –

– There is more Mary on the way with a third season of MARY MAKES IT EASY ordered for CTV Life Channel and set to debut this fall; and a new podcast, MARY'S RESERVATION FOR TWO, launching this summer –

– Plus, new episodes of CROSS COUNTRY CAKE OFF airing Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app –

TORONTO, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Announced today in advance of the Bell Media Upfront, CTV confirms it has ordered THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG, an all-new, one-hour, daily talk and lifestyle series from Bell Media Studios for the upcoming 2023/24 broadcast season. Hosted by multiple Canadian Screen Award-winning host and author Mary Berg, THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG is set to tape before a live studio audience weekday mornings on CTV from Bell Media's iconic 299 Queen St. West location in Toronto.

"We are delighted to welcome the talented and always entertaining Mary Berg to the daytime lineup on CTV," said Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. "Mary's effortless approach resonates both with viewers, and our clients, and we look forward to collaborating with her to bring more of the "good stuff" to CTV each day."

A daily hour of fun, food, and laughs, THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG features lifestyle trends, home hacks, audience games, and inspiring stories – all from top experts. Berg dives right in – from sharing daily, delicious and approachable recipes for the home cook, to cook-a-long sessions with guest chefs, and getting her hands dirty with gardening, DIYs, home renovations and more. As well, Berg welcomes notable guests, including authors, celebrities, influencers, and everyday heroes.

In addition, CTV confirms that sponsorship and branding opportunities are immediately available for the original series. From brand integration and social extensions, to custom content, shoppable media and sponsored activations, THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG is set to work with brands to offer consumers engaging experiences.

Berg can currently be seen in new episodes of CROSS COUNTRY CAKE OFF, airing Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app. As well, beginning July 13, Berg will host MARY'S RESERVATION FOR TWO, a brand-new podcast from Bell Media Studios, taped on location at some of the top foodie hot spots in Toronto, featuring one-on-one conversations with guests who inspire Berg in and out of the kitchen. New episodes will be available Thursdays on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are found. In addition, it was confirmed today that original culinary series MARY MAKES IT EASY has been greenlit for a third season, set to debut on CTV Life Channel this fall.

THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG is produced by Bell Media Studios. Michelle Crespi and John Simpson are Executive Producers; Dave Daigle is Vice-President, Local TV, Radio, and Bell Media Studios. Pat DiVittorio is Vice-President, CTV and Specialty Programming. Justin Stockman is Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. Karine Moses is Senior Vice-President, Content Development & News, Bell Media and Vice Chair, Québec, Bell.

About Bell Media Studios

Canada's Bell Media Studios is Canada's leading end-to-end content creator, developing and producing 80 hours of live and taped programming in-house, each week. Award-winning titles include ETALK, THE SOCIAL, CTV YOUR MORNING, and many specials, including original entertaining factual documentaries and lifestyle series for Discovery Canada, CTV Life Channel, and other international broadcasters such as THE MIGHTY franchise, including all-new series THE MIGHTIEST, DISASTERS AT SEA, EVOLVING VEGAN, and the upcoming BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS.

About CTV

CTV is Canada's #1 television brand. CTV provides unparalleled entertainment programming across two broadcast television networks; a powerful suite of specialty channels including CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Life Channel, and CTV Sci-Fi Channel; and digital channels CTV Throwback and CTV Movies, streaming on demand from CTV.ca and the CTV app. CTV has been Canada's most-watched television network for the past 21 years in a row and features a wide range of sports and information programming, including CTV News, Canada's highest-rated national and local newscasts. CTV's parent company is Bell Media, Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and out-of-home advertising.

