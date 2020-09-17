CTV Lands Big-Buzz David E. Kelley Thriller BIG SKY, Premiering Nov. 17

– Currently filming in Vancouver, the new procedural thriller stars Canada's Katheryn Winnick (VIKINGS) and Kylie Bunbury (WHEN THEY SEE US), along with Ryan Phillippe (DAMAGES) –

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - CTV announced today that the season's most-anticipated new drama BIG SKY, from David E. Kelley and 20th Television airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CTV and everywhere CTV content can be found beginning Nov. 17 (simulcast with ABC). The star-studded series join the network's previously announced slate of new primetime series, including comedy B POSITIVE by acclaimed, heavy-hitting producer Chuck Lorre.

BIG SKY also joins CTV's incredibly stable lineup of returning hits, including Canada's #1 drama series, THE GOOD DOCTOR, and the #1 comedy series, YOUNG SHELDON with total viewers, along with Top 10 series THE MASKED SINGER, GREY'S ANATOMY, and STATION 19, and Top 20 series THIS IS US, and THE ROOKIE in the key demos.

"The addition of BIG SKY adds even more programming firepower to the CTV lineup," said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. "With homegrown talent, great stories, and award-winning producers, not only does BIG SKY strengthen our strong slate, it positions CTV for another trailblazing season."

Filming in Vancouver, BIG SKY hails from David E. Kelley (BIG LITTLE LIES), and is based on the Cassie Dewell book series by C.J. Box. On the show, private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury, WHEN THEY SEE US) and Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe, DAMAGES) join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt (Canada's Katheryn Winnick, VIKINGS), to search for two sisters who have gone missing while driving through remote Montana.

SOURCE CTV

