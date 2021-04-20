CTV is Canada's Home to Hollywood's Biggest Night as the 93RD OSCARS® Shine Bright, April 25

– Leading up to OSCAR® night, ETALK delivers exclusive ETALK PREVIEWS THE

OSCARS® special, airing Friday, April 23 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV –

– ETALK LA Correspondent Liz Trinnear hosts from the Arrivals Area at Union Station

Los Angeles –

– For the first time, ETALK leads exclusive Canadian OSCARS® coverage from Toronto –

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ - CTV announced today broadcast details for one of the most-watched events of the year*, the 93RD OSCARS®, airing live Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CTV, and the all-new CTV.ca and CTV app, from Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and international locations via satellite. Kicking off Hollywood's biggest night across the country, OSCARS®: INTO THE SPOTLIGHT airs at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on CTV, offering viewers a glimpse at this year's presenters, nominees, and their guests as they arrive for a unique broadcast of the OSCARS®.

ETALK gets viewers OSCAR®-ready ahead of the highly anticipated awards event with ETALK PREVIEWS THE OSCARS®, airing Friday, April 23 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, with an encore presentation Sunday, April 25 at 5:30 p.m. ET, leading in to the live broadcast (check local listings). The exclusive special, anchored by ETALK's Danielle Graham and Tyrone Edwards, is an up-to-the-minute preview on what viewers can expect from this year's show. From which presenters, nominees, and special guests are expected to attend and how they are kept safe during the pandemic, to red carpet fashion and OSCAR® pool tips, ETALK breaks it all down. ETALK PREVIEWS THE OSCARS® also reveals the buzz, the frontrunners, where viewers can stream this year's OSCAR® contenders, and what led to record-breaking diversity in this year's nominations.

As the only Canadian entertainment news outlet to secure a coveted position in this year's OSCARS® Arrivals Area, ETALK LA Correspondent Liz Trinnear represents the award-winning Canadian team on the ground from Union Station Los Angeles. Following the awards, ETALK Co-Anchors Danielle Graham and Tyrone Edwards deliver their in-depth analysis of the big night from Toronto with ETALK's post-awards coverage on Monday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV. ETALK's full post-OSCARS® coverage can also be found on Etalk.ca and @etalkctv.

For the full list of CTV's extensive coverage of the OSCARS® click here.

*Source: Numeris, BY 2019-20 (Aug 26, 2019 – Aug 30, 2020)

SOURCE CTV

For further information: Alyssa Roy, Bell Media Studios, Talent and Partnerships, [email protected]; Jessica Charbonneau, Bell Media Studios, Talent and Partnerships, [email protected]; Julie McLean, Bell Media Studios, Talent and Partnerships, [email protected]; Allie Page, Bell Media Studios, Talent and Partnerships, [email protected]