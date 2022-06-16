CTV Introduces the Farmers Ready to Cultivate the Adventure of a Lifetime in FARMING FOR LOVE

– A contract cowboy, horse trainer, and wine producer, as well as livestock and grain, dairy, and agritourism farmers are looking for love –

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - CTV revealed today the farmers who are ready to open their hearts and share their lives – and livelihood – with the hope of finding true love in the new dating series FARMING FOR LOVE. Selected via an open casting call earlier this year, a group of single British Columbia-based farmers, growers, ranchers, a horse trainer, and a vintner were selected for the inaugural season of the new CTV Original series.

Based on Fremantle's long-running and successful hit format THE FARMER WANTS A WIFE, FARMING FOR LOVE sees the farmers invite a group of urban daters to live and work alongside them, immersing themselves in a series of challenges, group activities, and intimate one-on-one dates with the ultimate goal of finding their life partners. THE FARMER WANTS A WIFE franchise has led to 191 weddings and 445 children since its inception.

Singles from across Canada interested in dating one of the selected farmers can apply and find additional information at CTV.ca/FarmingForLove.

The farmers ready to embark on the adventure of a lifetime include:

Farmer Adam

Farm: Ranch

Age: 49

Height: 6'0

Hometown: Quesnel, B.C.

Farmer Adam loves his job as a full-time cowboy, which includes horseback riding and cattle-wrangling, and often moving from ranch to ranch. Adam's horse, Dave, and his dog, Annie, are his trusted companions – but now he's ready to settle down for true love.

Farmer Gurleen

Farm: Berry and Agritourism

Age: 34

Height: 5'3"

Hometown: Abbotsford, B.C.

Farmer Gurleen is not your typical farm girl. She is equal parts grit and glam, and is the creative force behind her family's thriving agritourism business. She is a proud South Asian female farmer working alongside her family, and any potential mate must love them as much as she does.

Farmer Ashleigh

Farm: Equestrian Centre

Age: 33

Height: 5'7"

Hometown: Gibsons, B.C.

Farmer Ashleigh is a fun-loving horse trainer with a passion for animals and the outdoors. She likes adventure and spends her spare time ATVing, paddleboarding, or going to the beach. She is more than ready for love – she's looking for the right guy to be by her side.

Farmer Dave

Farm: Livestock and Grains

Age: 32

Height: 6'0

Hometown: Comox Valley, B.C.

Farmer Dave grew up in Wellington, South Africa. He is an extremely passionate and driven person, successfully running two farms in B.C. With his business up and running, he's looking for a kind-hearted woman with a sense of humour to complete his life.

Farmer Charley

Farm: Winery

Age: 25

Height: 6'1"

Hometown: Keremeos, B.C.

It is always wine-o'clock with Farmer Charley. The second-generation wine producer is spontaneous, adventurous, and looking for a partner who loves the outdoors. He is currently building himself a home, and is looking to fill it with love, kids, and family – he hopes to meet his future wife.

Farmer Doug

Farm: Dairy

Age: 25

Height: 6'5"

Hometown: Chemainus, B.C.

Farmer Doug walked away from a pro volleyball career to return to his dairy farming roots. He is ambitious, likes to keep busy on the 300-acre, solar-powered farm, and staying active with a range of recreational sports. He hopes to start a family, but needs to find his life partner first.

Based on an original concept from British magazine Country Living licensed by Fremantle, FARMING FOR LOVE is an adaptation of the hit international format THE FARMER WANTS A WIFE. The Canadian French-language version, L'AMOUR EST DANS LE PRÉ, is a long-running success on Noovo, currently in its tenth season.

FARMING FOR LOVE is available for customized brand partnership opportunities. For more information, contact [email protected].

FARMING FOR LOVE is produced by Lark Productions in collaboration with Fremantle and in association with CTV. For Lark Productions, Erin Haskett is President and Executive Producer; Jean Parsons and Kristen Boychuk are VP Unscripted; and Tex Antonucci is VP Business Affairs, all Co-Executive Producers. Grant Greschuk and Ruth Nanda will serve as co-showrunners and Executive Producers. For Fremantle, Michela Di Mondo is Executive Vice President and Executive Producer; and Nadia Paulos is Senior Director, Distribution Operations. For Bell Media, Alison Korogyi is Development Executive; Rachel Goldstein-Couto is Head of Development, Original Programming; Tina Apostolopoulos is Sr. Production Executive; Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming; Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming; Pat DiVittorio is Vice-President, CTV and Specialty Programming. Justin Stockman is Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. Karine Moses is Senior Vice-President, Content Development & News, Bell Media and Vice Chair, Québec, Bell.

About Lark Productions

Established in 2010, Lark Productions is an award-winning television production company with a proven track record of producing exceptional programming in Canada for the global marketplace. Lark develops both scripted and unscripted content, often in collaboration with Universal International Studios, a division of the Universal Studio Group, through a first-look distribution deal.

Lark's scripted and unscripted series, which have sold in over 180 territories, include premium primetime network drama series Motive (CTV, ABC, USA Network), Family Law (Global) and Fortunate Son (CBC). As well as notable unscripted formats such as The Real Housewives of Toronto and The Real Housewives of Vancouver (Slice), Crash Gallery (CBC), Paramedics: Life on the Line (Knowledge), and Emergency Room: Life + Death at VGH (Knowledge).

About Fremantle

Fremantle is one of the world's largest and most successful creators, producers and distributors of Entertainment, Drama & Film and Documentaries.

Operating in 26 territories we are a proudly independent group of content creators. We produce and deliver high-quality multi-genre IP including some of the biggest entertainment formats, most watched international dramas, award winning films and hard-hitting documentaries, amplifying local stories on a global scale.

From Too Hot To Handle to Mosquito Coast, Game of Talents to The Hand of God, The Farmer Wants A Wife to 'Got Talent', Family Feud to My Brilliant Friend and The Investigation to Arctic Drift, our focus is simple – we create and deliver irresistible entertainment. We are also a world leader in digital and branded entertainment with more than 480 million fans across 1,600 social channels and over 40 billion views per year across all platforms. Fremantle is part of RTL Group, a global leader across broadcast, content and digital, itself a division of the international media giant Bertelsmann.

For more information, please visit Fremantle.com, follow us @FremantleHQ or visit our LinkedIn and Facebook pages.

About Bell Media Original Productions

Bell Media has commissioned some of Canada's most-watched and most-acclaimed original programming, working with the best Canadian independent producers in the country. Hit series commissioned by CTV include #1 Canadian drama TRANSPLANT; record-breaking Canadian format THE AMAZING RACE CANADA; and comedy series CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING and JANN; as well as upcoming scripted series SULLIVAN'S CROSSING, and unscripted dating series FARMING FOR LOVE. Among the original series on Bell Media specialty and streaming platforms are CTV Life Channel's culinary series MARY MAKES IT EASY with Mary Berg; CTV Comedy Channel's ROAST BATTLE CANADA and the upcoming ACTING GOOD. Crave Originals include hit series LETTERKENNY, CANADA'S DRAG RACE, and WAY OVER ME (SORTEZ-MOI DE MOI); docuseries DARK SIDE OF THE RING; and acclaimed documentaries FANNY: THE RIGHT TO ROCK and A.RTIFICIAL I.MMORTALITY. Discovery is home to Bell Media's hit factual series and franchises HIGHWAY THRU HELL, HEAVY RESCUE: 401, and MUD MOUNTAIN HAULERS, and others. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at www.BellMedia.ca .

About CTV

CTV is Canada's #1 television brand. CTV provides unparalleled entertainment programming across two broadcast television networks; a powerful suite of specialty channels including CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Life Channel, and CTV Sci-Fi Channel; and digital channels CTV Throwback and CTV Movies , streaming on demand from CTV.ca and the CTV app. CTV has been Canada's most-watched television network for the past 21 years in a row and features a wide range of sports and information programming, including CTV News, Canada's highest-rated national and local newscasts. CTV's parent company is Bell Media, Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and out-of-home advertising.

