CTV Delivers a Fresh Serving of MASTERCHEF CANADA for 2025/26 Season, with Casting Now Open

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Calling all home cooks and amateur chefs! CTV announced today it is serving up a fresh new helping of hit cooking competition series MASTERCHEF CANADA for the 2025/26 broadcast season. Casting is currently open at CTV.ca/MasterChefCanadaCasting, with production set to begin on the new 11-episode season in early 2025. The deal for the new season was brokered by Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of content powerhouse Banijay Entertainment

A new take on a familiar and beloved format, MASTERCHEF CANADA returns to CTV as everyday Canadians strive to become culinary masters. With production company MEM at the helm, home cooks compete in high stakes cooking challenges to secure the MASTERCHEF CANADA title and take home the $100,000 cash prize. Additional information and judging panel to be announced at a later date.

Passionate and talented Canadian amateur cooks hungry for an opportunity to pursue their culinary dreams have until 11:59 p.m. ET on November 17, 2024, to apply at CTV.ca/MasterChefCanadaCasting. With more information and updates also available on the show's official accounts on TikTok, Instagram, X, and Facebook.

"The MASTERCHEF format is a proven success around the world and has launched the careers of many talented home cooks, including our very own Mary Berg," said Justin Stockman Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. "We can't wait for viewers to see what we have in store as we work with our partners at MEM to bring MASTERCHEF CANADA Season 8 to life."

Searching for amateur cooks and aspiring chefs from coast-to-coast-to-coast, MASTERCHEF CANADA is seeking individuals who are:

Passionate: Love food and want to share their passion with Canada

Love food and want to share their passion with Innovative: Bring unique flavours and techniques to the table

Bring unique flavours and techniques to the table Ambitious: Ready to push culinary boundaries and compete for the title of MASTERCHEF CANADA

Customized and wholly integrated brand partnership opportunities for MASTERCHEF CANADA, including video, digital, social, audio, and OOH platforms with first in class data opportunities, are currently available for the upcoming season.

All of the previous seven seasons of MASTERCHEF CANADA are available for streaming on CTV.ca, the CTV app, and Crave. Previous seasons of the MASTERCHEF franchise are also available on CTV.ca and the CTV app with no subscription or sign-in required.

Represented internationally by Banijay Entertainment, MASTERCHEF is the world's most successful cookery television format (Guinness World Records) and was crowned Spin-Off Superstar in last year's K7 report. Now commissioned across 70 markets, the life-changing show has aired over 700 seasons and more than 16,000 episodes to-date. Created by Franc Roddam and first launched in 1990, the superbrand is known and enjoyed across the globe.

MASTERCHEF CANADA is produced by MEM in association with CTV. For MEM, Scott McGillivray is CEO, Angela Jennings is President, Nanci MacLean is COO, and Marike Emery is Executive Producer. For Bell Media, Rachel Goldstein-Couto is Head of Development, Original Programming; Kelsey-Ann Maria is Production Executive and Danielle Pearson is Senior Production Executive, Original Programming; Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming; Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming; Justin Stockman is Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. Stewart Johnston is Senior Vice-President, Content & Sales, Bell Media.

About MEM

Established in 2014, MEM is a leading unscripted television production company, creating highly rated, original content for broadcasters and streamers worldwide. Spanning genres from lifestyle and factual, to reality and competition, MEM's content has seen great success both domestically and internationally, where its robust library is distributed on platforms around the globe. MEM's strong development slate and accelerated investment continues to respond to the rapidly changing needs of commissioners, and has resulted in expansive growth with dedicated audiences worldwide. The company is rooted in strong, foundational relationships with strategic partners, buyers, and creatives alike. MEM consistently delivers beyond what's expected, and ensures its content meets the highest industry and creative standards.

MasterChef Canada is produced by MEM. Scott McGillivray is CEO, Angela Jennings is president, Nanci MacLean is COO, and Marike Emery is executive producer.

About Bell Media Original Programming

Bell Media has commissioned some of Canada's most-watched and most-acclaimed original programming, working with the best Canadian independent producers in the country. Hit series commissioned by CTV include the most-watched Canadian dramas TRANSPLANT and SULLIVAN'S CROSSING; record-breaking Canadian format THE AMAZING RACE CANADA; comedy CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING; unscripted series THE TRAITORS CANADA and FARMING FOR LOVE; and quiz series BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS. Among the original series on Bell Media specialty and streaming platforms are CTV Life Channel's culinary series MARY MAKES IT EASY with Mary Berg, and food, travel, and adventure series EVOLVING VEGAN; CTV Comedy Channel's ROAST BATTLE CANADA and the scripted series ACTING GOOD. Crave Originals include hit series LETTERKENNY and its official spinoff series SHORESY, CANADA'S DRAG RACE, WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE (EVEN JAY BARUCHEL), and LITTLE BIRD; docuseries DARK SIDE OF THE RING; and acclaimed documentaries including KINGS OF COKE. Discovery is home to Bell Media's hit factual series and franchises HIGHWAY THRU HELL, EAST HARBOUR HEROES, and Animal Planet's PETS & PICKERS. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at www.BellMedia.ca.

About CTV

CTV is Canada's #1 television brand. CTV provides unparalleled entertainment programming across two broadcast television networks; a powerful suite of specialty channels including CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Life Channel, and CTV Sci-Fi Channel; and digital channels CTV Throwback and CTV Movies, streaming on demand from CTV.ca and the CTV app. CTV has been Canada's most-watched conventional television network for the past 23 years in a row and features a wide range of sports and information programming, including CTV News, Canada's highest-rated national and local newscasts. CTV's parent company is Bell Media, Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and out-of-home advertising.

Banijay Entertainment – Let's Show the World

Launched in 2008, content powerhouse Banijay Entertainment is home to over 130 production companies across 21 territories and a multi-genre catalogue boasting over 200,000-hours of original standout programming. An innovative creative leader, in 2023, it launched 70+ new scripted titles and 200+ new non-scripted shows and produced 33 formats in more than 3+ territories, making it K7's Distributor of the Year.

Imagining and delivering high-quality, multi-genre IP that was born locally and travels globally, the business offers the best stories told the best way, and represents some of the biggest global brands in the market including Survivor, Big Brother, Peaky Blinders, MasterChef, Good Luck Guys, Rogue Heroes, Marie Antoinette, Mr Bean, The Summit, Black Mirror, Deal or No Deal Island, and The Fifty among others.

Built on independence, creative freedom, collaborative entrepreneurialism, and commercial acumen, Banijay Entertainment and sister live events business, Banijay Live, operate under the direction of Chief Executive Officer, Marco Bassetti. It is under his leadership the collective businesses have grown to reach €3.3bn in revenues and €494m in EBITDA for 2023.

