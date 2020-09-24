CTV Confirms Additional Fall 2020 Premiere Dates

– Canada's #1 drama series THE GOOD DOCTOR returns Nov. 2, with Top 10 series GREY'S ANATOMY and STATION 19 back Nov. 12 with a crossover premiere event –

– New procedural thriller BIG SKY (Nov. 17) joins new series WEAKEST LINK, FILTHY RICH, and SUPERMARKET SWEEP to round out CTV's Fall schedule –

– CTV's Wednesday primetime lineup delivers more laughs with all-new seasons of THE GOLDBERGS and THE CONNERS beginning Oct. 21 –

– THIS IS US two-hour premiere shifts to Oct. 27 –

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - CTV confirmed today additional premiere dates for its Fall 2020 schedule, including the return of top dramas and can't-miss comedies. November brings the premieres of fan-favourite series THE GOOD DOCTOR (Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT beginning Nov. 2), as well as GREY'S ANATOMY and STATION 19 (in a crossover event Nov. 12), all airing exclusively in Canada on CTV and everywhere CTV content can be found . Additionally, the anticipated two-hour Season 5 premiere of THIS IS US moves to Oct. 27 on CTV. Today's announcement follows CTV's previously announced premiere dates, and last week's acquisition of BIG SKY (Nov. 17).

Last season's top comedy among the A18-49 and A25-54 demos, THE CONNERS, returns to CTV on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT, paired with back-to-back episodes of THE GOLDBERGS beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT. THE CONNERS moves to its regular Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT timeslot, with THE GOLDBERGS shifting to 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, on Oct. 28.

To view the chronological listing of additional CTV fall premiere dates, CLICK HERE.

