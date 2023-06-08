CTV Celebrates 22 Consecutive Years as Canada's Most-Watched Network

– Thrilling new series join fan-favourite originals and returning hits for the 2023/24 broadcast season –

The CTV Original slate expands with THE TRAITORS: CANADA, based on the hit international format, joining new seasons of CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING and TRANSPLANT, and new episodes of BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS and FARMING FOR LOVE

Ratings hits and fan-favourite series return to CTV, including 9-1-1: LONE STAR, GREY'S ANATOMY, THE GOOD DOCTOR, WILL TRENT, THE ROOKIE, THE MASKED SINGER, and THE AMAZING RACE

CTV's comprehensive Fall 2023 schedule to be announced later this summer

TORONTO, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - CTV, Canada's #1 network in primetime for the 22nd year in a row, today confirmed its robust slate of returning hits and coveted new series coming to Canadian viewers as part of its 2023/24 lineup. The announcement is in advance of the #BellMediaUpfront presentation being held in Toronto this afternoon.

With CTV's comprehensive Fall 2023 schedule to be announced at a later date, the network's 2023/24 programming lineup delivers sought-after new series, must-watch reality, compelling dramas, laugh-out-loud comedies, marquee live events, blockbuster movies, and more.

"As we celebrate a remarkable 22nd season as Canada's most-watched network, our goal remains the same: to provide our viewers with unparalleled content that creates a connection, inspires, and captivates both audiences and advertisers," said Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. "We're bringing our viewers a truly impressive roster of sensational new series, fan-favourites, can't-miss unscripted series, and home-grown hits Canadians won't want to miss."

"CTV is poised to deliver another winning schedule packed with content that will engage and resonate with viewers and advertisers alike," said Pat DiVittorio, Vice-President Programming, CTV and Specialty. "CTV is a destination once again for Canadian viewers, with a primetime lineup that features exciting new programming and proven fan favourites night after night. This combination has led to CTV being #1 on both our linear and CTV AVOD platforms."

Coming this summer, Canada's mega-hit THE AMAZING RACE CANADA takes its mark to race into Season 9, and is joined by a new season of reality competition series THE CHALLENGE. Also bolstering CTV's summer schedule is the upcoming nostalgia-packed quiz series BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS, and all-new episodes of unscripted dating series FARMING FOR LOVE.

Leading CTV's primetime schedule this fall is THE TRAITORS: CANADA, the psychological reality competition series hosted by Karine Vanasse (CARDINAL) and based on the hit international format THE TRAITORS. Additional CTV Original series joining the fall schedule include new seasons of the #1 Canadian comedy CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING and #1 Canadian drama TRANSPLANT, and all-new episodes of BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS hosted by Lilly Singh. Also coming to CTV this fall are: THE $100,000 PYRAMID, THE AMAZING RACE, CELEBRITY JEOPARDY!, CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE, NIGHT COURT, SHARK TANK, and THE VOICE.

For midseason, the #1 new Canadian drama SULLIVAN'S CROSSING, starring Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, and Scott Patterson returns for Season 2, with new buzzed-about dating series FARMING FOR LOVE also back for a second season.

Long-standing hits returning to CTV as part of the 2023/24 broadcast season include the most-watched series in Canada among total viewers, 9-1-1: LONE STAR; the #1 new series WILL TRENT; and Top 20 series BLUE BLOODS, GREY'S ANATOMY, MAGNUM P.I., THE GOOD DOCTOR, THE MASKED SINGER, THE ROOKIE, and STATION 19. Rounding out CTV's lineup are ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT, BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA, THE CONNERS, THE CLEANING LADY, LEGO MASTERS, NOT DEAD YET, YOUNG SHELDON, and the new UNTITLED AMERICA'S GOT TALENT SERIES (WT).

As announced last week, further strengthening CTV's schedule are new series SNAKE OIL, hosted and produced by Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award-nominated comedian David Spade (JUST SHOOT ME), TRACKER, starring Justin Hartley (THIS IS US), drama RESCUE: HI-SURF, HIGH POTENTIAL, starring Kaitlin Olson (IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA) and Daniel Sunjata (#FREERAYSHAWN), and SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST.

With 22 years as Canada's most-watched network, CTV led in daytime, primetime, and late night with total viewers and in all key demos for the 2022-23 season. Reaching over 15 million Canadians on average weekly, CTV's lead over its closest competitor was more than 40% in primetime with A25-54.

CTV's slate of acclaimed series, blockbuster movies, and binge-worthy collections are also available on CTV.ca, the country's #1 Canadian AVOD platform, and the CTV app.

Additional programming highlights in advance of this afternoon's #BellMediaUpfront include:

Daytime and Late-Night

CTV's premium daytime offering includes the recently announced new series THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG, joining returning shows CTV YOUR MORNING, LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, THE VIEW, THE SOCIAL, and ETALK, Canada's most-watched entertainment news program for the 13th consecutive year with total viewers.

Rounding out the late night laughs are THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON and LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS.

Awards and Live Events

CTV continues to be the destination for the most talked-about live events, including the 96th OSCARS®, the 75th EMMY® AWARDS, and the CMA AWARDS.

As Bell Media is the exclusive television broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada, CTV provides extensive coverage of the NFL regular season, the NFL Playoffs, and the biggest broadcast event of the year, SUPER BOWL LVIII.

CTV News

The country's #1 national newscast, CTV NATIONAL NEWS, continues to cover the stories that matter most to Canadians, with CTV's local newscasts keeping Canadians connected with breaking news in their communities, including CTV's award-winning CTV NEWS AT SIX, as well as CTV MORNING LIVE, CTV NEWS AT NOON, CTV NEWS AT FIVE, and CTV NEWS AT 11:30.

The award-winning investigative series W5 with Avery Haines returns for Season 58 alongside landmark political program QUESTION PERIOD, hosted by Vassy Kapelos.

About CTV

CTV is Canada's #1 television brand. CTV provides unparalleled entertainment programming across two broadcast television networks; a powerful suite of specialty channels including CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Life Channel, and CTV Sci-Fi Channel; and digital channels CTV Throwback and CTV Movies, streaming on demand from CTV.ca and the CTV app. CTV has been Canada's most-watched television network for the past 22 years in a row and features a wide range of sports and information programming, including CTV News, Canada's highest-rated national and local newscasts. CTV's parent company is Bell Media, Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and out-of-home advertising.

