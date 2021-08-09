CTV Announces Star-Studded Fall Primetime Lineup of Must-See New Series and Returning Hits

– Joining the CTV schedule this fall is the highly anticipated coming-of-age comedy THE WONDER YEARS (Sept. 22), dramas THE BIG LEAP (Sept.20), OUR KIND OF PEOPLE (Sept. 21), LA BREA (Sept. 28), and QUEENS (Oct. 19), along with ALTER EGO (Sept. 22), and CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE (Sept. 26) –

– CTV's primetime lineup sees the return of the network's top series, including THE GOOD DOCTOR, GREY'S ANATOMY, THE MASKED SINGER, THE CONNERS, and more –

– CTV's fall programming also streams on CTV.ca and the CTV app –

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - After celebrating a milestone 20th year as Canada's most-watched network, CTV confirmed today its fall premiere dates, featuring a primetime schedule brimming with the most sought-after new series and fan favourite returning hits.

Heading into another strong fall season, CTV welcomes big-buzz series featuring diverse stories and compelling characters, including the reimagined cross-generational comedy from OSCAR®-nominee Lee Daniels , THE WONDER YEARS (Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT beginning Sept. 22), and the new uplifting drama THE BIG LEAP (Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning Sept. 20), starring Scott Foley and Teri Polo .

CTV is also home to the enticing, soapy new drama OUR KIND OF PEOPLE (Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning Sept. 21), from executive producers Karin Gist (GREY'S ANATOMY) and Lee Daniels; powerhouse drama QUEENS (Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT beginning Oct. 19), starring music icons Brandy and Eve as members of a reunited 90s pop group; and epic thriller LA BREA (Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT beginning Sept. 28). Rounding out the new fall series are singing competition ALTER EGO (Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT beginning Sept. 22), and CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE (Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT beginning Sept. 26), hosted by pop culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

Returning this fall are can't-miss fan favourite series, including Season 3 of CTV Original comedy JANN (Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT beginning Sept. 20), and Canada's #1 reality series THE MASKED SINGER (Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT beginning Sept. 22), #1 comedy THE CONNERS (Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning Sept. 22), the most-watched series with total viewers THE GOOD DOCTOR (Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT beginning Sept. 27), and the #1 drama GREY'S ANATOMY (Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning Sept. 30).

