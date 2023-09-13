CTV Announces Comprehensive Fall Programming Slate Brimming with New Series and Returning Fan-Favourites

– CTV's fall schedule features a strong lineup of CTV Original series, including the highly anticipated psychological adventure series THE TRAITORS CANADA (Oct. 2), Season 4 of TRANSPLANT (Oct. 6), Season 3 of CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Sept. 27), and all-new episodes of BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS (Sept. 26) –

– CTV is home to an all-star roster, with Gordon Ramsay's KITCHEN NIGHTMARES (Sept. 25); competition series SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST (Sept. 25); SNAKE OIL (Sept. 27) hosted by David Spade; fan-favourite reality series THE AMAZING RACE (Sept. 27); THE MASKED SINGER (Sept. 27); MAGNUM P.I. (Oct. 3), and more –

– W5, the award-winning investigative series with Avery Haines, returns for Season 58 in new Friday at 10 p.m. ET/PT timeslot beginning Oct. 6; and CTV and CTV2 deliver extensive coverage of the NFL regular season –

– New series THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG joins CTV's daytime lineup, as THE SOCIAL airs at 2 p.m. ET/PT with new co-host Andrea Bain –

– CTV programming streams on CTV.ca and the CTV app –

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - CTV announced today premiere dates for its robust fall 2023 lineup, providing a steady slate of CTV Originals, highly anticipated new series, and celebrated returning titles. CTV's fall features new episodes throughout primetime, as well as a refreshed daytime lineup.

Headlining CTV's fall schedule is thrilling new CTV Original murder mystery competition series THE TRAITORS CANADA (Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Oct. 2), hosted by Karine Vanasse. It's joined by the return of unscripted series KITCHEN NIGHTMARES, with renowned chef Gordon Ramsay (Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Sept. 25); celebrity competition series SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST (Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Sept. 25); and new entrepreneurial game show SNAKE OIL, hosted and produced by David Spade and executive produced by Will Arnett (Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Sept. 27).

Returning hit CTV Original series include Season 4 of the Canadian Screen Award-winning drama TRANSPLANT (Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Oct. 6); Season 3 of CTV's #1 Canadian comedy CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Sept. 27); and all-new episodes of ultimate trivia challenge BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS (Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Sept. 26), hosted by Lilly Singh.

CTV's fall schedule also features hit, fan-favourite, and impactful returning series, including:

As Bell Media is the exclusive television broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada, CTV provides extensive coverage of the NFL regular season with Sunday afternoon games on CTV, SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL on CTV, and THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL on CTV2. CTV also delivers every game of the NFL Playoffs, and the biggest broadcast event of the year, SUPER BOWL LVIII.

CTV Daytime

CTV's daytime lineup gets a refresh this fall, with new series THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG airing weekdays at 10 a.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, as THE SOCIAL moves to a new timeslot, airing weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT. As previously announced, multi-talented TV personality Andrea Bain joins co-hosts Melissa Grelo, Cynthia Loyst, and correspondent Jess Allen as they embark on Season 11 of the #1 Daytime Talk Show in Canada among all key demos for 2022-23.

THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG and THE SOCIAL are joined weekdays by CTV YOUR MORNING at 6 a.m. ET; LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK at 9 a.m. ET/PT; THE VIEW at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. PT; CTV NEWS AT NOON at 12 p.m. nationally; HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER at 1 p.m. ET/PT; THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL at 1:30 p.m. ET/PT; BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA at 3 p.m. ET/PT; YOUNG SHELDON at 3:30 p.m. ET/PT; and THE BIG BANG THEORY at 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET/PT.

For additional details on CTV YOUR MORNING, THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG, THE SOCIAL, and ETALK, click here.

All fall series, along with other acclaimed shows, blockbuster movies, and binge-worthy collections are available for streaming on the country's #1 Canadian AVOD platform, CTV.ca and the CTV app.

Additional information on CTV's fall primetime lineup is available on TheLede.ca.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

X

@CTV_PR

@TheLede_ca

@CTV

@YourMorning

@EtalkCTV

@TheGoodStuffCTV

TikTok

@TheSocialCTV

@YourMorningCTV

@EtalkCTV

@TheGoodStuffCTV

Facebook

Facebook.com/CTV

facebook.com/TheSocial

facebook.com/YourMorningCTV

facebook.com/EtalkCTV

Facebook.com/thegoodstuffctv

Instagram

@CTV_PR

@TheLede_ca

@CTV

TheSocialCTV

YourMorning

EtalkCTV

@TheGoodStuffCTV

About CTV

CTV is Canada's #1 television brand. CTV provides unparalleled entertainment programming across two broadcast television networks; a powerful suite of specialty channels including CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Life Channel, and CTV Sci-Fi Channel; and digital channels CTV Throwback and CTV Movies, streaming on demand from CTV.ca and the CTV app. CTV has been Canada's most-watched television network for the past 22 years in a row and features a wide range of sports and information programming, including CTV News, Canada's highest-rated national and local newscasts. CTV's parent company is Bell Media, Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and out-of-home advertising.

Source: Numeris, Total Canada. A25-54, 2022-23 Broadcast Season (Sept. 19, 2022-May 21, 2023). Final data. BYTD 2022-23, Aug 29, 2022 – Aug 13, 2023, Final Data.

SOURCE CTV

For further information: Matthew Almeida, CTV Networks, 647.389.2337 or [email protected]; Jesse Wanagas, CTV Networks, 416.300.7355 or [email protected]; Adam Morency, CTV Networks, [email protected]