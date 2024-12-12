CTV Announces 2025 Midseason Schedule, Packed with New and Hit Returning Series

– Tim Allen and Kat Dennings' new comedy SHIFTING GEARS (Jan. 8), all-new survivalist competition series EXTRACTED (Feb. 10) set in the Canadian wilderness, and the anticipated spinoff series SUITS LA (Feb. 23) with Stephen Amell are coming to CTV –

– CTV Original series CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Jan. 8) and SIGHT UNSEEN (Jan. 20) return alongside fan-favourite dramas WILL TRENT (Jan. 7) and THE ROOKIE (Jan. 7), with new episodes from the final season of 9-1-1: LONE STAR (Jan. 20), unscripted series KITCHEN NIGHTMARES (Jan. 7), SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST (Jan. 8), NEXT LEVEL CHEF (Feb. 13), and more –

– Explosive special episode of RESCUE: HI-SURF (Feb. 9) lands coveted post-SUPER BOWL timeslot –

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - CTV confirmed today initial midseason premiere dates, providing a consistently strong lineup throughout the week, with hit returning scripted programming, highly anticipated new series, and CTV Originals – all available on CTV as well as the country's #1 Canadian AVOD platform, CTV.ca and the CTV app.

Headlining CTV's midseason 2025 schedule are new shows, established hits, unscripted and competition series, and the biggest live events, including:

New Series:

Tim Allen and Kat Dennings star in new comedy series SHIFTING GEARS (airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET /PT on CTV, beginning Jan. 8 ). Allen stars as Matt, a stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When Matt's estranged daughter (Dennings) and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins.





(airing on CTV, beginning ). Allen stars as Matt, a stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When Matt's estranged daughter (Dennings) and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins. Based on the No. 1 podcast of the same name, new ABC News Studios documentary series SCAMANDA ( Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT , beginning Jan. 30 on CTV) unravels the story of California native Amanda Riley, a young wife, mother, and devout Christian whose life suddenly takes a terrible turn when she is diagnosed with Stage 3 blood cancer. Amanda begins documenting her battle online, captivating thousands, but has a secret that she's dying to keep. Her story changes from inspiration to suspicion when someone sends an anonymous tip to investigative producer Nancy Moscatiello, who then embarks on a five-year-long investigation into Amanda. Soon, Amanda's own words may prove to be her downfall.





( at , beginning on CTV) unravels the story of California native Amanda Riley, a young wife, mother, and devout Christian whose life suddenly takes a terrible turn when she is diagnosed with Stage 3 blood cancer. Amanda begins documenting her battle online, captivating thousands, but has a secret that she's dying to keep. Her story changes from inspiration to suspicion when someone sends an anonymous tip to investigative producer Nancy Moscatiello, who then embarks on a five-year-long investigation into Amanda. Soon, Amanda's own words may prove to be her downfall. All-new survivalist competition series EXTRACTED ( Mondays at 8 p.m. ET /PT on CTV, beginning Feb. 10 ) features 12 untrained competitors attempting to survive extremely grueling conditions, perilous terrain, and the threat of fearsome predators in the unforgiving Canadian wilderness. Meanwhile, miles away, their family members are locked down at a secluded headquarters watching them navigate their dangerous surroundings alone via a 24/7 live feed. The fate of each untrained contestant in the wilderness lies in the hands of their family members back in HQ. Each amateur survivalist's family has the power to decide whether their loved one has what it takes to brave the elements and fight to be the last one standing, or whether the family will push the ominous "Extract" button and remove their loved one and their whole family from the competition. EXTRACTED begs the question: how far will their loved ones let them go for a chance for their family to win $250,000 ?





( at on CTV, beginning ) features 12 untrained competitors attempting to survive extremely grueling conditions, perilous terrain, and the threat of fearsome predators in the unforgiving Canadian wilderness. Meanwhile, miles away, their family members are locked down at a secluded headquarters watching them navigate their dangerous surroundings alone via a 24/7 live feed. The fate of each untrained contestant in the wilderness lies in the hands of their family members back in HQ. Each amateur survivalist's family has the power to decide whether their loved one has what it takes to brave the elements and fight to be the last one standing, or whether the family will push the ominous "Extract" button and remove their loved one and their whole family from the competition. begs the question: how far will their loved ones let them go for a chance for their family to win ? Stephen Amell (ARROW) reps powerful clients on the anticipated spinoff series SUITS LA (Sundays at 9 p.m. ET /PT, beginning Feb. 23 on CTV). Amell stars as Ted Black , a former federal prosecutor from New York , who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles . His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while we slowly unravel the events that years ago led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved. The series also stars Lex Scott Davis ( FLORIDA MAN ), Josh McDermitt (THE WALKING DEAD), and Bryan Greenberg (THE MINDY PROJECT). SUITS LA is paired with all-new episodes of TRACKER, starring and executive produced by Justin Hartley (THIS IS US), which returns in a new timeslot, Sundays at 8 p.m. ET /PT, beginning Feb. 16 on CTV.

CTV Original Series:

This fall's #1 Canadian comedy among total viewers and in all key demos, CHILD REN RUIN EVERYTHING resumes with eight all-new episodes ( Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET /PT , beginning Jan. 8 ). With more influences and experiences outside of Astrid ( Meaghan Rath ) and James' ( Aaron Abrams ) watchful eyes, parenting becomes more complicated, involving more guesswork and investigations. David Cronenberg (STAR TREK: DISCOVERY), Carolyn Taylor (BARONESS VON SKETCH SHOW), Scott Thompson (THE KIDS IN THE HALL), and Jesse Rath (SUPERGIRL) guest star in upcoming episodes of the CTV Original series.





resumes with eight all-new episodes ( at , beginning ). With more influences and experiences outside of Astrid ( ) and James' ( ) watchful eyes, parenting becomes more complicated, involving more guesswork and investigations. (STAR TREK: DISCOVERY), (BARONESS VON SKETCH SHOW), (THE KIDS IN THE HALL), and (SUPERGIRL) guest star in upcoming episodes of the CTV Original series. CTV Original crime drama SIGHT UNSEEN, starring Dolly Lewis and Agam Darshi (DMZ), alongside Jarod Joseph (THE 100) and Daniel Gillies (VIRGIN RIVER), returns for Season 2 (Mondays at 10 p.m. ET /PT, beginning Jan. 20 on CTV). Suspense is the primary currency this season, as Tess Avery (Lewis) and Sunny Patel (Darshi) juggle solving thrilling new cases, the unique dynamics of their unorthodox partnership, and challenges within their personal lives.

Returning to the CTV lineup is the third season of last broadcast year's fan-favourite drama and Top 10 program among total viewers, WILL TRENT (Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV), which kicks off the network's Tuesday night lineup, followed by the midseason return of freshman ratings darling HIGH POTENTIAL at a new time of 9 p.m. ET/PT, and the Season 7 premiere of THE ROOKIE at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Viewers can also look forward to the return of this fall's #1 new comedy GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE (Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, beginning Jan. 30) and fall's #2 new comedy ST. DENIS MEDICAL (Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Jan. 14 on CTV2), starring Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, and Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper, and Kaliko Kauahi; which is paired with all-new episodes of NIGHT COURT (Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Jan. 14 on CTV2), starring THE BIG BANG THEORY's Melissa Rauch and multi Emmy® Award-winner John Larroquette.

CTV heads into midseason as the most-watched conventional network among the key A25-54 demo, and is also home to this fall's #1 program, 9-1-1: LONE STAR, and #1 new show RESCUE: HI-SURF, among all key demos. CTV also has three of the Top 4 new shows this fall among all key demos with RESCUE: HI-SURF, HIGH POTENTIAL, and DOCTOR ODYSSEY, which return with all-new episodes in midseason.

CTV's 2025 Key Midseason Dates

All dates are subject to change. All times ET/PT. Visit CTV.ca to confirm local broadcast times.

Thursday, Jan. 2

8 p.m. – HELL'S KITCHEN – New Episodes

9 p.m. – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (Season 2) – CTV Premiere

Friday, Jan. 3

7:30 p.m. – HAPPY'S PLACE – New Episodes

Tuesday, Jan. 7

7 p.m. – KITCHEN NIGHTMARES – New Season

8 p.m. – WILL TRENT – New Season

9 p.m. – HIGH POTENTIAL – New Episodes

10 p.m. – THE ROOKIE – New Season

Wednesday, Jan. 8

8 p.m. – SHIFTING GEARS – New Series

8 p.m. – SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST (CTV2) – New Season

8:30 p.m. – CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING – New Episodes

9 p.m. – CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! – New Season

Saturday, Jan. 11

7 p.m. – NFL's WILD CARD WEEKEND – Big Event Special

Sunday, Jan. 12

4 p.m. – NFL's WILD CARD WEEKEND – Big Event Special

Monday, Jan. 13

8 p.m. – NFL's WILD CARD WEEKEND – Big Event Special

Tuesday, Jan. 14

8 p.m. – ST. DENIS MEDICAL (CTV2) – New Episodes

8:30 p.m. – NIGHT COURT (CTV2) – New Episodes

Friday, Jan. 17

8 p.m. – SHARK TANK – New Episodes

Saturday, Jan. 18

3:30 p.m. – NFL DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF WEEKEND – Big Event Special

Sunday, Jan. 19

3 p.m. – NFL DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF WEEKEND – Big Event Special

Monday, Jan. 20

8 p.m. – 9-1-1: LONE STAR – New Episodes

9 p.m. – RESCUE: HI-SURF – New Episodes

10 p.m. – SIGHT UNSEEN – New Season

Sunday, Jan. 26

2 p.m. – NFL CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS – Big Event Special

Thursday, Jan. 30

7 p.m. – HELL'S KITCHEN – New Timeslot

8 p.m. – GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE – New Episodes

9 p.m. – SCAMANDA – New Series

Monday, Feb. 3

8 p.m. – THE VOICE (CTV2) – New Season

9 p.m. – 9-1-1: LONE STAR – Series Finale

Sunday, Feb. 9

6 p.m. – SUPER BOWL LIX – Big Event Special

10 p.m. (approx.) – RESCUE: HI-SURF – Special Episode

Monday, Feb. 10

8 p.m. – EXTRACTED – New Series

Saturday, Feb. 8

4 p.m. ET – 2025 INVICTUS GAMES OPENING CEREMONY – Big Event Special

Wednesday, Feb. 12

8 p.m. – THE MASKED SINGER – New Season

Sunday, Feb. 16

8 p.m. – TRACKER – New Episodes / New Timeslot

Sunday, Feb. 23

9 p.m. – SUITS LA – New Series

Sunday, March 2

7 p.m. ET – THE OSCARS® – Big Event Special

10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT (approx.) – ETALK AFTER THE OSCARS® – Big Event Special

Wednesday, March 5

9:30 p.m. – THE AMAZING RACE – New Season (90-minute episodes)

Thursday, March 6

9 p.m. – DOCTOR ODYSSEY – New Episodes

10 p.m. – GREY'S ANATOMY – New Episodes

Sunday, March 9

10 p.m. – THE $100,000 PYRAMID – New Season

Midseason series, along with other acclaimed shows, blockbuster movies, and binge-worthy collections, are available for streaming on CTV.ca and the CTV app, with CTV Throwback and CTV Movies available with no subscription or sign-in required.

Additional series returning to CTV as part of midseason include the farewell season of THE CONNERS, along with all-new seasons of SULLIVAN'S CROSSING, NEXT LEVEL CHEF, ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT, THE CLEANING LADY, CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE, and LEGO MASTERS, with premiere dates to be announced.

Select series also stream next day on Crave, including: SUITS LA, THE ROOKIE, RESCUE: HI-SURF, GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, ST. DENIS MEDICAL, HAPPY'S PLACE, HELL'S KITCHEN, SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST, EXTRACTED, KITCHEN NIGHTMARES, THE MASKED SINGER, and THE VOICE, alongside CTV Originals CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING, and SIGHT UNSEEN.

Further scheduling updates to be announced. Programming schedules are subject to change (all times are ET/PT). Visit CTV.ca to confirm local broadcast times. For additional midseason programming updates, follow @CTV_PR or visit TheLede.ca.

About CTV

CTV is Canada's #1 television brand. CTV provides unparalleled entertainment programming across two broadcast television networks; a powerful suite of specialty channels including CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Life Channel, and CTV Sci-Fi Channel; and digital channels CTV Throwback and CTV Movies, streaming on demand from CTV.ca and the CTV app. CTV has been Canada's most-watched conventional television network for the past 23 years in a row and features a wide range of sports and information programming, including CTV News, Canada's highest-rated national and local newscasts. CTV's parent company is Bell Media, Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and out-of-home advertising.

Source: Numeris, Fall 2024 to date (Sept. 16-Nov. 24, 2024), final data; BY2023-24 (Sept. 18, 2023 – May 19, 2024), final data

SOURCE CTV

