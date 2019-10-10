CTV And Netflix Partner For Inspiring Wedding Series I DO, REDO Starring Jessica Mulroney

The 10-episode, 30-minute series from Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company) is currently in production in Canada and the U.S. The latest collaboration between Bell Media and Netflix, I DO, REDO is set to premiere in 2020 on CTV, CTV Life Channel, and Crave in Canada, and on Netflix internationally.

Mulroney has built an illustrious career in fashion, weddings, and consulting and currently serves as a fashion contributor on GOOD MORNING AMERICA. I DO, REDO is Mulroney's inaugural collaboration with CTV and Netflix.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jessica to the CTV family with this really thoughtful, feel-good series," said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. "We are delighted that our continued collaboration with Netflix will see I DO, REDO and Jessica's ingenious style shared to viewers around the world on Netflix."

"When I believe in something, I go after it at full speed, and I'm blessed to be able to create a show that truly inspires me," said Mulroney. "We are aiming to make a significant difference in the lives of our chosen couples whose first weddings did not go as planned due to tragic circumstances. This is a side of the wedding industry that has never been shown on television before."

"Jessica is a tremendous talent with a huge heart who has committed herself fully to this project. We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Jessica on I DO, REDO and to be creating a show that is not only full of heart and soul but also makes a difference in the lives of everyday people," said John Brunton, CEO & Executive Producer, Insight Productions. "We're proud to collaborate once more with our longstanding partner CTV to deliver an all-new series sure to resonate with audiences in Canada and around the world through Netflix."

I DO, REDO is produced by Insight Productions in association with CTV and distributed globally by Boat Rocker Studios. John Brunton is Executive Producer and Erin Brock serves as both Executive Producer and Showrunner. Jay Peterson, of Matador Content (a Boat Rocker company), also serves as Executive Producer. For Bell Media, Danielle Pearson is Production Executive; Robin Johnston is Director, Original Programming, Factual and Reality; Corrie Coe is Senior Vice-President, Original Programming; Pat DiVittorio is Vice-President, Programming, CTV and Specialty. Mike Cosentino is President, Content and Programming, Randy Lennox is President.

About Insight Productions:

Insight Productions, known for its award-winning ratings juggernauts, is Canada's most established content producer and an industry leader in the development, financing, and production of hit programming, both scripted and unscripted, as well as digital content. With thousands of hours of programming under its belt, the company has created some of the most dynamic and top-rated programs in the world including the multi-award winning THE AMAZING RACE CANADA – the most watched Canadian summer show on record, BIG BROTHER CANADA, THE 2020 JUNO AWARDS, TOP CHEF CANADA, INTERVENTION and original formats including THE LAUNCH and BATTLE OF THE BLADES. Insight's scripted programming includes award-winning READY OR NOT, FALCON BEACH, HATCHING, MATCHING & DISPATCHING, A CHRISTMAS FURY, BUT I'M CHRIS JERICHO!, THE JON DORE TELEVISION SHOW and feature documentaries HOW TO CHANGE THE WORLD and GORDON LIGHTFOOT: IF YOU COULD READ MY MIND. In 2017, Insight produced THE TRAGICALLY HIP: A NATIONAL CELEBRATION, a live concert special watched by one in three Canadians. Insight Productions was founded in 1979 and has since created thousands of hours of groundbreaking content. For more information on Insight Productions, please visit www.insighttv.com or on Twitter @insightprod or Facebook www.facebook.com/InsightProductions .

About Matador Content:

Matador is a full-service content studio based in New York and Los Angeles. Founded in 2013, the company has produced over forty five series for television as well as sports and feature documentaries, live event specials, virtual reality content, and digital programs across multiple networks. Besides the Emmy nominated LIP SYNC BATTLE, Matador's output has shown an impressive range across platforms and genres including the shiny floor competition of BOY BAND on ABC, the Netflix scripted series THE WHO WAS? SHOW, THE RAPE OF RECY TAYLOR (The Orchard), the Emmy-nominated feature documentary BANKSY DOES NEW YORK (HBO), Viceland's first scripted series WHAT WOULD DIPLO DO? and Nickelodeon's LIP SYNC BATTLE spin-off LSB SHORTIES. Matador was recently acquired by Boat Rocker Media, the global entertainment studio.

About Boat Rocker Media:

Boat Rocker Media is a global entertainment company that creates, produces and exploits premium media content for all platforms and develops brands and IP for worldwide monetization. Boat Rocker Studios, the content, distribution, and brands arm of the company, consists of the following content groups: Platform One Media, Temple Street, Matador Content, Crooked Horse, Proper, Insight Productions, Boat Rocker Kids & Family, Jam Filled Entertainment, and partnerships with Untitled Entertainment and Industrial Brothers. Boat Rocker Ventures also has investments in Serial Box, MarcoPolo Learning, the Toronto Arrows Rugby Football Club, CAA Creative Labs, and Bustle. A selection of Boat Rocker's recent projects includes: ORPHAN BLACK (CTV Sci-Fi Channel, BBC AMERICA), LIP SYNC BATTLE (Paramount Network), IRON CHEF CANADA (Food Network), KILLJOYS (CTV Sci-Fi Channel, Syfy), THE AMAZING RACE CANADA (CTV), KNIGHT FACTORY (History), VINTAGE TECH HUNTERS (Discovery), X COMPANY (CBC), MASTERCHEF CANADA (CTV), THE NEXT STEP (Family Channel, CBBC), THE LOUD HOUSE (Nickelodeon), BITZ & BOB (CBeebies), and DANGER MOUSE (CBBC). For more information on Boat Rocker Media, please visit www.boatrocker.com and connect via (Twitter) or (Facebook).

About CTV:

CTV is Canada's #1 television brand. CTV provides unparalleled entertainment programming across two broadcast television networks; a powerful suite of specialty channels including CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Life Channel, and CTV Sci-Fi Channel; and digital platforms CTV.ca , CTV Throwback , CTV Movies , and the CTV app. CTV has been Canada's most-watched television network for the past 18 years in a row and features a wide range of sports and information programming, including CTV News, Canada's highest-rated national and local newscasts. CTV comes from Bell Media, Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and out-of-home advertising.

About CTV Life Channel:

CTV Life Channel features fan-favourite lifestyle and DIY programming along with food series to savour. It's home to beloved series JAMIE AND JIMMY'S FOOD FIGHT CLUB, ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY, MARTHA AND SNOOP'S POTLUCK DINNER PARTY, and more, as well as the upcoming series JAMIE'S ULTIMATE VEG. CTV Life Channel has a robust slate of original Canadian series including BONACINI'S ITALY, WHERE TO I DO?, DNA DINNERS, DOG TALES RESCUE, and SPENCER'S BIG 30, and is the exclusive broadcaster of HOLMES 911. From CTV, Canada's most-watched network, CTV Life Channel is part of a powerful suite of specialty channels that also includes CTV Drama Channel, CTV Comedy Channel, and CTV Sci-Fi Channel. More information about CTV Life Channel is available at CTVLife.ca

SOURCE CTV

