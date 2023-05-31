CTV Adds Addictive Unscripted Series and Character Driven Dramas for 2023/24 Season

– New game show SNAKE OIL, hosted by David Spade and executive produced by Will Arnett; Justin Hartley thriller TRACKER; action-drama RESCUE: HI-SURF, from legendary producer John Wells and writer Matt Kester; Kaitlin Olson-led HIGH POTENTIAL from Drew Goddard; and reality series SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST further strengthen CTV's hit schedule –

– New series for CTV's suite of Specialty Channels include THE KILLING KIND for CTV Drama Channel and JAMIE OLIVER: COOKING FOR LESS for CTV Life Channel –

– CTV content streams on CTV.ca and the CTV App –

TORONTO, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Bell Media announced today that it has landed new highly-anticipated series set to join CTV and its Specialty Channels as part of the 2023/24 season. The announcement comes in advance of the #BellMediaUpfront June 8 in Toronto, with the new series set to build on CTV's already strong slate of fan-favourites and ratings juggernauts, with additional new series to be announced.

Coming to CTV are:

SNAKE OIL , the buzzed-about game show hosted and produced by Emmy ® and Golden Globe ® Award-nominated comedian David Spade (JUST SHOOT ME), and executive-produced by Emmy ® nominee Will Arnett (LEGO MASTERS), through his Electric Avenue Productions.

, the buzzed-about game show hosted and produced by Emmy and Golden Globe Award-nominated comedian (JUST SHOOT ME), and executive-produced by Emmy nominee (LEGO MASTERS), through his Electric Avenue Productions. TRACKER , based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver , and starring Justin Hartley (THIS IS US) as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a "reward seeker," using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.

, based on the bestselling novel by , and starring (THIS IS US) as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a "reward seeker," using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. RESCUE: HI-SURF , a pulse-pounding Hawaii lifeguard drama from prolific, award-winning executive producer/director John Wells (SHAMELESS) and executive producer/writer Matt Kester (ANIMAL KINGDOM).

, a pulse-pounding lifeguard drama from prolific, award-winning executive producer/director (SHAMELESS) and executive producer/writer (ANIMAL KINGDOM). HIGH POTENTIAL , written by Drew Goddard (THE GOOD PLACE) and based on the popular French series HAUT POTENTIEL INTELLECTUEL (HPI) starring Kaitlin Olson (IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA ) and Daniel Sunjata (#FREERAYSHAWN).

, written by (THE GOOD PLACE) and based on the popular French series HAUT POTENTIEL INTELLECTUEL (HPI) starring (IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN ) and Daniel Sunjata (#FREERAYSHAWN). SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST, a quasi-military training reality series where celebrity recruits endure some of the harshest, most-grueling challenges from the playbook of the Special Forces.

Also joining the CTV schedule are beloved movies from "The Wonderful World of Disney".

CTV's Specialty Channels have also expanded their suite of sought-after series, with the suspenseful, serialized drama THE KILLING KIND starring Emma Appleton (THE WITCHER) and Colin Morgan (MERLIN) for CTV Drama Channel; and JAMIE OLIVER: COOKING FOR LESS joins CTV Life Channel, where the prominent chef demonstrates his cooking skills and sheds light on various delicious recipes on a budget.

