- Bell Media maintains its existing minority ownership in Sphere Media -

- Sphere Abacus becomes primary international distributor of Bell Media's owned distribution rights -

- Acquisition to enhance the reach of Canadian content and creators with international audiences -

TORONTO, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell Media announced today that it has bolstered its existing partnership with Montréal-based Sphere Media by acquiring a majority stake in leading global content distributor Sphere Abacus , through parent company Sphere Media International. The acquisition serves as a launchpad for Bell Media's content distribution expansion, combining the strength of the two companies to accelerate growth and capitalize on new opportunities. Through Sphere Abacus, Bell Media is set to enhance the reach of Canadian content and creators with international audiences.

As part of the acquisition, UK-based Sphere Abacus becomes the primary international distributor of Bell Media's owned distribution rights, which enables Bell Media to participate more broadly in the creative value chain. Sphere Abacus continues to be led by Managing Director, Jonathan Ford.

"Late last year, we set the expansion of our global content distribution business as a core strategic priority. It's gratifying to see that vision realized through our partnership with Sphere Media and Sphere Abacus," said Sean Cohan, President, Bell Media. "We look forward to continued collaboration with Bruno, Jonathan, and their teams to further grow Sphere Abacus with compelling, global, and profitable storytelling. We're just getting started."

"The arrival of Bell Media will enable Sphere Abacus to significantly accelerate its vision of international expansion in content acquisition and exploitation, with the aim of positioning the company among the industry leaders. I would like to thank Sean Cohan and the Bell Media team for their confidence and support." said Bruno Dubé, CEO Sphere Media.

Jonathan Ford added, "Sphere Abacus prides itself on listening carefully to our customers to understand their changing programme needs, and the support of Bell Media will help us to further invest to service these. Accelerating the acquisition of high-quality content from Canada and other territories, and broadening our relationships with more creators and producers will allow us to offer an even greater range of premium programming."

Following the close of the acquisition, the combined Sphere Abacus and Bell Media catalogue will feature more than 5,500 hours of premium content, including powerhouse titles such as THE MIGHTIEST, SORT OF, LATE BLOOMER, DEEP FAKE, SMALL ACHIEVABLE GOALS, THE FAMILY NEXT DOOR, SCRUBLANDS, MAKING MANSON, LEAVING NEVERLAND 2: SURVIVING MICHAEL JACKSON, PAID IN FULL: THE BATTLE FOR BLACK MUSIC, and MARK MCKINNEY NEEDS A HOBBY

The transaction is set to close in the coming weeks.

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada's leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media. As a content leader and partner in Sphere Media, Montréal's Grande Studios, and Dome Productions, one of North America's leading production facilities providers, Bell Media is committed to keeping Canadians entertained and informed.

Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company.



1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

About Sphere Media

Sphere Media captivates viewers with its films and television programs, which reach diverse audiences through major broadcasters in Canada and around the world. With a catalogue of hundreds of projects in all genres—scripted, documentaries, reality, game shows, magazines and variety programs—it has garnered many successes and honours, including several Canadian Screen Awards, including Best Drama Series and Best Comedy, 15 Gémeaux awards for best series, Iris and international awards. Sphere Media is behind several major hits including Transplant, The Porter, Sort Of and many more. With Sort Of, Sphere Media received many honours such as an Emmy Awards nomination, a Rose d'Or Awards nomination, a Peabody Award In 2023 and the MIPCOM Cannes Diversity Award, to name a few. Sphere Media won the Innovative Producer Award at the Rockie Awards during the Banff World Media Festival. Sphere Media is a Canadian film and television industry leader with offices in Montréal, Toronto and London.

About Sphere Abacus



Sphere Abacus is the worldwide sales arm of Sphere Media, operating alongside the company's highly successful production business. Sphere Abacus is also the primary international distributor of IP owned by Canada's leading media and entertainment company, Bell Media. In addition, Sphere Abacus acquires and distributes a diverse slate of premium, multi-genre programming created by exceptional third party producers for the global content market

For more information, please contact:

