– Live Connected TV (CoTV) inventory is now available on TSN, Canada's Sports Leader –

– Inventory on RDS to be available later this year –

Key Tags: @BellMediaPR, @TheLede_CA

To post this release: https://thelede.ca/vi4w4q

TORONTO, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell Media today announced a major advancement in sports advertising with the launch of live CoTV inventory on TSN, Canada's Sports Leader. This innovative offering combines the reach of traditional television with the precision targeting of digital advertising, providing brands with unparalleled access to Canada's most engaged sports fans.

This initiative digitizes a portion of TSN's linear inventory, making many live sports readily available on Connected TVs. It allows for addressable advertising, which enables tailored messaging to specific households or devices based on demographic and behavioural data across live linear content, ensuring maximum impact for brands.

"The launch of live CoTV inventory on TSN gives brands a unique opportunity to connect with highly engaged and passionate viewers that are proven to consistently tune into live events," said Stewart Johnston, Senior Vice President, Content and Sales at Bell Media. "This launch builds on the remarkable 350% growth we expect to see in Bell Media's CoTV inventory and positions us to deliver more than 8 billion impressions in 2025."

Bell Media's solution leverages the largest source of Canadian household insights, including Bell's premium first party data, for precise targeting. Targeting is possible through 70 pre-built segments, with the ability to build custom segments using Bell Audience Manager. Additionally, segments from Environics and thinktv are also available.

Across the network, TSN's new live CoTV inventory delivers more than 50 million monthly impressions and growing, allowing advertisers to dynamically insert their messages into world-class live sporting events and sports coverage.

TSN joins Bell Media's existing portfolio of live CoTV-enabled brands including CTV, CTV2, English and French Specialty channels, and Noovo, with RDS integration coming later this year. Advertisers can leverage this premium inventory on all major DSPs programmatically and through Private Marketplace (PMP) deals or directly through a Bell Media sales representative. The integration of digital measurement capabilities provides comprehensive reporting and analytics, including impressions and video completion rates, offering unprecedented transparency and accountability.

Source: Numeris, Total Canada, FALL 2024 (9/9/2024 to 12/15/2024)

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

X:

@BellMediaPR

@TheLede_CA

LinkedIn:

Bell Media Advertising Sales

The Lede

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada's leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital. This includes Canada's most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada's cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec's fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country's leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services. As a content leader and partner in Sphere Media, Montréal's Grande Studios, and Dome Productions, one of North America's leading production facilities providers, Bell Media is committed to keeping Canadians entertained and informed.

Bell Media also offers best-in-class technology, marketing, and analytics support through Bell Marketing Platform, an omnichannel self-serve platform which includes Bell Analytics, Strategic Audience Management (SAM), and Bell DSP, in addition to advanced advertising solutions, including Linear Addressable TV, Addressable Audio, and ads on Crave. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. 1 Learn more at BellMedia.ca.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

For more information, please contact:

Kaitlynn Jong, Bell Media, [email protected]

SOURCE Bell Media