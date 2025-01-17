The Ultimate Entertainment and Sports Bundles - Bell Media Offers New Bundles Featuring Crave, TSN, and RDS

– Subscriptions from Bell Media now include the option to bundle Crave's premium programming with the deep roster of live sports and analysis from TSN and RDS –

– Canadians can bundle and save, with plans starting at $21.99 –

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell Media today announced new bundle subscription options for its best-in-class streaming service, Crave, with Canada's sports leaders, TSN and RDS. The Ultimate Entertainment and Sports Bundle includes Crave and TSN for English-language programming and Crave and RDS for French-language programming. The new bundle options available from Bell Media provide savings for viewers when they combine services together compared to individual subscriptions. The new offerings include access to Crave, featuring exclusives from HBO, the latest blockbusters, hit series, and Crave Originals, plus the deepest roster of sports and championship moments from TSN and RDS.

"Combining Crave, TSN, and RDS as new bundle options provides unbeatable value and makes it even easier for viewers to access their favourite hit series, blockbuster movies, and championship sports," said Kevin Cluett, SVP, Distribution, Out of Home, Direct to Consumer, and Product Platforms, Bell Media. "Providing Canadians with options when they access our content continues to drive our subscription offerings, and bringing together Crave's unmatched entertainment programming with the massive schedule of live sporting events on TSN and RDS delivers even more variety through one bundle."

Crave is the leading Canadian-owned and operated bilingual streaming service, boasting endless entertainment, including: HBO and Max Originals like THE LAST OF US and THE WHITE LOTUS; the DC universe; the Wizarding World of Harry Potter; blockbuster movies; iconic library series such as FRIENDS and THE BIG BANG THEORY; big-buzz series like THE TRAITORS, LOVE ISLAND, and RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE; an ever-growing, award-winning slate of Crave Originals including SHORESY, CANADA'S DRAG RACE, IN MEMORIAM, LATE BLOOMER, SO LONG MARIANNE; more than 11,000 hours of French content; and more.

TSN and RDS provide viewers with access to more championship sporting events than any other broadcaster in the country; news, analysis, and insights from a trusted team of experts; and a deep roster of live sports programming, including: NFL, CFL, NBA, regional broadcast rights to a package of Winnipeg Jets (TSN), Toronto Maple Leafs (TSN), Ottawa Senators (TSN and RDS), and Montreal Canadiens (TSN and RDS) games, PWHL, IIHF Women's Worlds, Men's Worlds, and World Junior Championship, Hockey Canada events, Season of Champions Curling, FIFA World Cup™, UEFA WOMEN'S EURO 2025, UEFA EURO 2028, MLB, Golf's Majors, Grand Slam Tennis, NASCAR, F1®, NCAA March Madness, CHL, NLL, CEBL, Northern Super League, and more.

The new monthly bundle options available for subscribers through Bell Media include Crave Basic + Sports (either TSN or RDS) for $21.99, and Crave Premium + Sports (either TSN or RDS) for $28.99, with additional information, bundles, and subscription options available on the Crave, TSN, and RDS websites.

Bundle subscribers can enjoy programming on a variety of platforms, including the Crave, TSN, and RDS apps; Crave.ca, TSN.ca, and RDS.ca; digital media players including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, select LG Smart TVs, and select Samsung Smart TVs.

About Crave

Delivering more Oscar®-nominated and Emmy® Award-winning programming than any other service, Crave is Canada's prestige entertainment offering, with HBO, HBO Max Originals, STARZ, Hollywood-hit movies, is the exclusive Canadian streaming home of FRIENDS, and boasts a robust slate of English and French original series. Crave is a major supporter of Canada's production industry, helping to fund numerous film projects, and features acclaimed selections from some of Canada's prestigious film festivals including Toronto International Film Festival, Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival, HOT DOCS, ImagineNATIVE, and Inside Out Film Festival.

Crave is a bilingual TV and streaming service with thousands of hours of exclusive French-language content. Crave is available directly to all Canadians with access to the Internet at Crave.ca, via iOS and Android, and other platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, select LG Smart TVs, PlayStation, Roku, select Samsung Smart TVs, and Xbox One. It's also available through participating service providers across ten, 24-hour High Definition linear and on demand channels. Crave is from Bell Media, Canada's leading content company, providing Canada's most-watched and most-acclaimed television programming on network, specialty, pay and digital platforms. Visit our website at Crave.ca.

About TSN

TSN is Canada's Sports Leader and provides world-class content across its industry-leading platforms including five national television feeds, TSN+, TSN.ca, TSN Radio stations, and the TSN app, featuring 5G capabilities. With a broad portfolio of multimedia sports assets, TSN delivers more championship events than any broadcaster in the country. The network's deep and diverse roster of live sports programming includes the Grey Cup, IIHF Women's Worlds, Men's Worlds, and World Junior Championship, Spengler Cup, Hockey Canada events, CFL, NFL, NBA, MLS, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, Season of Champions Curling, FIFA World Cup™, UEFA EURO, MLB, Golf's Majors, Grand Slam Tennis, NASCAR, F1, IndyCar Series, CEBL, CHL, and NCAA March Madness. TSN is part of Bell Media, Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and Out-of-Home. More information about TSN is available at TSN.ca.

About RDS

RDS is Canada's French-language sports broadcasting leader. In addition to its world-class content delivered across multiple platforms, including RDS, RDS2, RDS Info, RDS.ca and the RDS app, RDS offers the one of the broadest portfolio of French-language sports programming in the world. Official broadcaster of the Montreal Canadiens and the Ottawa Senators, CFL and Grey Cup, NFL and Super Bowl, MLB and World Series, NBA and the NBA Finals, MLS and MLS Cup, Olympic Games until 2024, LaLiga, FIFA World Cup until 2026, exclusive French-language broadcaster of the Montreal Alouettes, Laval Rocket and Formula 1, RDS's slate of channels present more than 4,000 hours of live programming each year, including PWHL, the IIHF World Championship and World Junior Championship, NASCAR, PGA Tour golf including all four majors, ATP tennis including all four Grand Slam tournaments and Season of Champions Curling. RDS comes from Bell Media, Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and Out-of-Home. More information about RDS is available at RDS.ca.

