CTV Acquires Reboot of Game Show Phenomenon WEAKEST LINK as Initial Fall 2020 Premiere Dates Announced for CTV Channel Group

– Start of fall TV season delivers new big-buzz series and returning hits across six CTV-branded services: CTV, CTV2, CTV Sci-Fi Channel, CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, and CTV Life Channel –

– WEAKEST LINK (Sept. 28), hosted and executive produced by Jane Lynch, joins previously announced new series FILTHY RICH (Sept. 21) and the return of the classic TV game show SUPERMARKET SWEEP (Oct. 18) on CTV –

– Season 2 of hit CTV Original comedy JANN kicks off Sept. 21, while CTV Comedy Channel Original CORNER GAS ANIMATED returns for Season 3 on Oct. 12 –

– All-new series for CTV Specialty include MONSTERLAND (CTV Drama Channel); Ridley Scott's RAISED BY WOLVES (CTV Sci-Fi Channel); and JAMIE'S EASY MEALS FOR EVERYDAY (CTV Life Channel) –

– CTV is Canada's most-watched television network in primetime 19 years in a row; CTV Comedy Channel continues to be the most-watched Entertainment Specialty channel for the second year in a row –

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - CTV announced today it has acquired the reboot of the rapid-fire quiz show WEAKEST LINK, hosted and executive produced by Emmy® and Golden Globe® award-winning actress Jane Lynch, airing Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, beginning Sept. 28. The announcement comes as CTV today confirmed its initial list of fall premiere dates across the full group of CTV-branded services, including CTV, CTV2, CTV Sci-Fi Channel, CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, and CTV Life Channel.

Delivering an entertaining and distinct mix of new and returning programming beginning this month, today's announcement marks the first in a series of announcements for an extended Fall 2020 premiere season across CTV and its group of channels.

"While this fall TV season looks different than previous years, viewers can count on finding the most-anticipated debuts, returning hits, and big events across the CTV group of channels, delivering must-see viewing every night of the week and in every timeslot throughout this extended fall season," said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. "With today's announcement that CTV is the home of rebooted popular game show WEAKEST LINK, we further cement our hit schedule as it joins previously announced new series FILTHY RICH and SUPERMARKET SWEEP, while original series JANN and CORNER GAS ANIMATED make their anticipated returns."

Distributed around the world by BBC Studios for the past two decades, the new reboot of the iconic quiz show format THE WEAKEST LINK is co-produced by the BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio.

