GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) today announced the publication of new data to provide Canadians with additional information about the air travel sector. The data shows the number of air travel complaints submitted to the CTA per 100 flights operated by Canadian and foreign airlines.

The complaints data is compiled by the CTA and will be updated on a quarterly basis.

The tables include:

air travel complaint data submitted during 3-month time periods

airlines that operated a minimum of 100 flights to/from/within Canada during each time period

during each time period airlines with an average of 1 or more complaints per 100 flights

Background

The complaint data is based on the information submitted by passengers and may not have been reviewed by the CTA at the time of publishing

The data is based on the number of flights by airline and does not reflect the number of passengers per flight or the size of the aircraft

The data used for this dashboard is based on all of the air travel complaints submitted to the CTA; the numbers do not imply whether or not an airline actually met its regulatory requirements

Most complaints (97%) are resolved informally through facilitation or mediation; other complaints move to a formal adjudication process

Airlines identified in the complaint may change based on the information supplied by the passenger and the airline during the complaint review process

Complaints related to accessibility are not included in these tables

The number of flights operated per airline during the time period is provided by a third party (Cirium)

About the CTA

The Canadian Transportation Agency is an independent, quasi-judicial tribunal and regulator that has, with respect to all matters necessary for the exercise of its jurisdiction, all the powers of a superior court. The CTA has three core mandates: helping to keep the national transportation system running efficiently and smoothly, protecting the fundamental right of persons with disabilities to accessible transportation services, and providing consumer protection for air passengers. To help advance these mandates, the CTA makes and enforces ground rules that establish the rights and responsibilities of transportation service providers and users and level the playing field among competitors, resolves disputes using a range of tools from facilitation and mediation to arbitration and adjudication, and ensures that transportation providers and users are aware of their rights and responsibilities and how the CTA can help them.

