Post-secondary aspirations and planning start early in a child's life and are shaped by the quality of their educational experiences. However, access to quality learning opportunities is becoming increasingly out of reach for low-income students. The disruption in education over the past year only served to further widen the disparity. To support equitable access to educational experiences, The CST Inspired Minds Learning Project funds local schools and community organizations that are working hard to deliver learning opportunities for K-12 students from low-income families. This year, grants of up to $5,000 will be given to groups across Canada that are helping to support children and youth to obtain the necessary grades, skills, and self-confidence to succeed in school. These programs help ensure that low-income students are academically prepared and equipped to pursue post-secondary studies.

The submission period opens May 4 and will remain open until June 11. Not-for-profit organizations that intend to use the funding to support K-12 academic upskilling programs for low-income Canadian families can submit an application here. Applications will be evaluated based on need, intended outcome and viability.

"Each year, CST is inspired by the passion and dedication that organizations across Canada show in providing enriched learning opportunities and extra-curricular activities that help prepare today's children and youth for their bright futures," said Peter Lewis, Vice President of CST Foundation. "These experiences play a vital role in a child's education journey. As we strive to make education accessible, CST is proud to support learning throughout all stages of a child's life."

Since 2014, The CST Inspired Minds® Learning Project has awarded nearly $1 million to fund learning activities for children and youth in communities across Canada. CST continues to be inspired by the commitment these organizations have shown to their children and their communities.

For more information about the CST Inspired Minds Learning Project, please visit learningproject.cst.org.

About The Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation

Founded in 1960, the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation is a not-for-profit foundation dedicated to helping Canadian families better access post-secondary education. Through philanthropy, discovery, advocacy and by sponsoring the Canadian Scholarship Trust Plans to help families save for post-secondary education, CST continues to deliver on its mission. The Foundation rewards hard working and community minded Canadian students through its awards and bursaries program. CST has helped over 800,000 students achieve their post-secondary dreams.

For more information, visit foundation.cst.org.

SOURCE Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation

For further information: Alexi Mann | [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.cst.org/en

