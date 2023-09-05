TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The CST Foundation has proudly awarded $248,000 to 39 Canadian students through its 2023 Awards and Bursaries program. As a reflection of CST's commitment to enabling access to post-secondary education, this year's program supports students pursuing higher education for the first time. 14 Founders' Awards of $7,000 each were granted to those who have benefited from a Canadian Scholarship Trust RESP and are enrolling in post-secondary studies and 25 Bursary Awards of $6,000 are for those entering post-secondary education for the first time.

CST Foundation aims to improve access to post-secondary education with financial support that can lessen the financial and emotional burden for students. This year's Award winners will be celebrated on September 18th at the Sheraton Toronto Airport Hotel.

2023 Founders' Award winner, Joelle Nesdale-Tucker, is pursuing a master's degree in psychology at McGill University. For Joelle, the grant means she can pursue her goal of being a psychology research assistant next semester. "It's an unpaid position that I couldn't do before because I need the income from my part-time job," she says, "but receiving the CST Founders' Award makes this exciting opportunity now possible."

2023 Bursary Award winner, Weijie (Steve) He, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science at the University of British Columbia. "Education is the key to unlocking one's full potential and achieving a fulfilling life," says He. "Winning the CST Bursary award helps alleviate some of the financial pressure and allows me to focus on maintaining my academic success."

"Our vision is a Canada where all students receive the support that they need to dream big and realize their full potential, says Sherry MacDonald, President and CEO, CST Foundation. "We believe that education is critical to success in an individual's life, career and family."

Through its scholarship and bursary programs, CST has awarded over $2 million to students pursuing post-secondary education.

About the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation

Founded in 1960, the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation is dedicated to helping Canadian families access post-secondary education. Through philanthropy, discovery, advocacy and by sponsoring the Canadian Scholarship Trust Plans to help families save for post-secondary education, CST continues to deliver on its mission. The Foundation rewards hard working and community minded Canadian students through scholarships, bursaries and awards programs. CST has helped over 800,000 students achieve their post-secondary dreams.

