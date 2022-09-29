CST Foundation helps first-generation students overcome financial barriers to post-secondary education

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - While Canada's reputation for education is recognized around the world, access to post-secondary education remains a challenge for many aspiring students. Of the many barriers facing students in the pursuit of higher education, some include financial, those from families with no prior history of attending post-secondary education, and those living with disabilities.

Students often struggle with the cost of tuition, living expenses, limited availability to earn income, on top of balancing studying and extra-curricular activities and volunteering. Add to this the seemingly insurmountable debt that can accumulate, and it's sometimes enough to discourage learners from pursuing higher education.

CST Foundation aims to improve access to higher education with financial support tools including awards and bursaries that can lighten the financial and emotional burden for students.

For Brett Scott, a recipient of a Founders' Award, this means that he can realize his dream of completing medical school at McMaster University. "The time that I've needed to dedicate to studying has meant that I am unable to bring in a sustainable source of income. This award will be invaluable in helping me pay for and complete my studies. I will be better able to focus on developing the skills and expertise needed to be a great physician."

Sara Wiens received a bursary this year and is beginning a bachelor's degree in civil engineering at the University of Calgary. Sara tells us about the unique challenges she faces as the first in her family to pursue post-secondary education: "To be the first person in my family to go to university is truly a really big achievement for me. I think with my cultural background, people don't consider post-secondary education. I am setting a great example for people in similar situations."

CST Foundation Vice President Peter Lewis feels a sense of pride in the students selected to receive the awards: "I continue to be inspired by the stories and perseverance of these students. I am delighted that our initiatives are helping young Canadians realize their full potential."

About CST Foundation

CST Foundation is a not-for-profit foundation dedicated to helping Canadian families access post-secondary education. For over 60 years, CST has been delivering on its mission through its advocacy and philanthropy initiatives as well as two wholly owned subsidiaries, CST Savings Inc. and CST Spark Inc. CST has helped over 800,000 students achieve their post-secondary dreams. For further information on CST's mission, visit cstfoundation.ca.

