CSPA commends CBSA's notice of conclusion of normal value review on Carbon and Alloy Steel Line Pipe 2 from the Republic of Korea

OTTAWA, ON, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA) welcomes the latest announcement of the normal value review by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) in Carbon and Alloy Steel Line Pipe 2 from the Republic of Korea. This development shows that Canadian authorities must remain vigilant when it comes to unfairly traded steel pipes. As it was clearly stated in the CBSA's notice of conclusion, the exporter to Canada was not forthcoming. Thanks to CBSA's diligent reinvestigation, their unfair trade practices of "model-switching" were discovered. Husteel sought to avoid the imposition of full anti-dumping duties by exporting certain line pipe models for which no normal value had been determined in order to pay a lower level of duties and bypass Canada's trade rules. Additional cases of normal values of steel line pipe from another company from the Republic of Korea, Nexteel, are currently under review.

"Again and again, we see foreign exporters dumping their products in Canada and thinking they can get away with it. The CSPA commends the CBSA for stepping up and enforcing Canadian laws and regulations," said Catherine Cobden, President and CEO of the CSPA. "These unfair practices harm our domestic industry and our employees and they must be stopped," added Cobden.

Furthermore, the CSPA will closely monitor the CBSA's determination regarding the imposition of retroactive duties on these imports of dumped products. Retroactive duties are the strongest signal Canadian authorities can send to the importer community to respect Canadian trade laws. The CSPA urges the CBSA to impose retroactive duties as it serves as a critical deterrent to any importer tempted to use the loophole to benefit from a dumping holiday.

