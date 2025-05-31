OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Catherine Cobden, President and CEO of the Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA), released the following statement after the Trump Administration announced an increase of US steel tariffs to 50 per cent:

"The Canadian Steel Producers Association condemns the Trump Administration's latest announcement increasing steel tariffs to 50 per cent. A move that essentially closes the US market to our domestic industry for half of its production.

"Furthermore, steel tariffs at this level will create mass disruption and negative consequences across our highly integrated steel supply chains and customers on both sides of the border.

"It is vital that the Government of Canada responds immediately to fully re-instate retaliatory steel tariffs to match the American tariffs and to implement as quickly as possible new tariffs at our own borders to stop unfairly traded steel from entering Canada.

"Canadian steel is a strategic sector that is key to our economic and national security. Our members fuel countless sectors like energy, automotives, manufacturing and defence which create hundreds of thousands of jobs across Canada.

"This latest announcement from the Trump Administration is a further blow to Canadian steel that will have unrecoverable consequences. The new government has already consulted on possible new measures. The time for the Canadian government to act is now."

About the Canadian Steel Producers Association

The Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA) is the national voice of all primary steel producers and some of the country's largest steel consumers. Our 17 members supply the essential materials to key sectors such as automotive, energy, construction, and transportation—driving jobs and economic growth across North America. The CSPA advocates for a competitive and sustainable business environment that strengthens the steel sector and its supply chains.

Media Contact: Edward Hutchinson, Manager, Public Affairs, Canadian Steel Producers Association, +1 343-998-8516, [email protected]