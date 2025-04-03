OTTAWA, ON, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Catherine Cobden, President and CEO of the Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA), released the following statement in response to the Trump Administration's reciprocal tariff announcement yesterday:

"The Trump Administration's trade agenda has eroded our successful, decades-long mutually beneficial trading relationship as well as the established international trading order.

"Canadian steel continues to face unwarranted and deeply damaging 25% tariffs enacted by the United States on March 12th; along with equally damaging tariffs on Canadian aluminium, automobiles, auto parts, and likely more to come.

"The Canadian and United States' economies are highly integrated, demonstrated by the extensive goods that cross our border every day. These tariffs will be damaging on both sides of the border disrupting supply chains, impacting investments and leading to job losses.

"In light of this, Canada will need to recalibrate its relationship with the United States moving forward. To reduce our dependency, the Canadian steel industry urgently requires the adoption of strict border measures that address unfair steel trade in Canada and helps to recapture the Canadian market for our industry, our workers and our communities.

"We call on the Canadian government, and all political parties, to support the immediate adoption of these border measures."

