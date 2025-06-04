Canadian Steel Producers Call for Urgent Action from Canada

OTTAWA, ON, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Catherine Cobden, President and CEO of the Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA), released the following statement:

"Today, US President Donald Trump's 50 per cent steel tariff came into effect creating chaos and disruption throughout North American supply chains and delivering a crushing blow to the Canadian steel industry.

"Given the urgency, the leadership of our member companies along with representatives of the United Steel Workers Canada will be in Ottawa tomorrow to meet with Cabinet Ministers and other government officials to urge immediate action for Canadian steel.

"To stand up for our critical industry, the Government of Canada must immediately implement new tariffs at our own borders to stem the flow of unfairly traded steel from entering Canada and cannibalizing our industry. Furthermore, we need urgent action to protect our industry by fully re-instating our retaliatory tariffs on the US steel and match this latest American escalation.

"At a 25 per cent tariff rate, we saw significant layoffs, curtailed investments and a significant drop of shipments to the United States. At a 50 per cent tariff rate, the U.S. market is effectively closed to Canadian steel, leaving billions of dollars of Canadian steel without a market.

"Canadian steel producers play a unique role in Canadian economic and national security. Without Canadian steel feeding our industrial supply chains and creating jobs in communities across our country, we will be weaker at a time when we must be strong.

"The Canadian Steel Producers Association stands with our allies at the United Steelworkers Union Canada during this challenging time. "

