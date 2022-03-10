MONTRÉAL, March 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) is inviting applications for membership on its Investor Advisory Panel (CSA IAP).

The panel, which is being established this year, will provide advice to the CSA to ensure that retail investors' interests and concerns are fully considered as we develop policies and make rules to strengthen Canada's capital markets.

The panel will not substitute but complement the work of existing investor panels or committees of individual CSA members. The CSA is seeking broad representation for the IAP, not only in terms of geography but also in terms of key socio-demographic factors, experience and personal attributes.

"We will work to put together a panel of highly qualified individuals with extensive and diverse retail investor experience who can support the CSA in achieving its long-standing commitment to obtain better regulatory outcomes for retail investors," said Louis Morisset, CSA Chair and President and CEO of the Autorité des marchés financiers.

Applicants must have skills and experience in one or more of the following:

A community-based organization with a demonstrated commitment to advancing public policy, preferably relating to the financial well-being of Canadians or more specific demographic groups in Canada

An investor or consumer association with experience representing the views of Canadians or more specific demographic groups in Canada

Advising investors in a professional capacity, such as a lawyer or an accountant

Providing financial advice to households

Market or academic research

A selection committee, composed of CSA members' senior officials, will review the applications and recommend nominees to the CSA Chairs. Seven to 11 panel members will be appointed for staggered terms of up to three years, with the understanding that the terms are one-time renewable. The selection process is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022.

Cross-membership of at least one member will ensure interconnection with the Ontario Securities Commission's Investor Advisory Panel, to which Ontario residents are encouraged to apply through the OSC's periodic application process.

The CSA amended the CSA IAP Terms of Reference based on feedback to CSA Staff Notice and Request for Comment 11-343 Proposal to Establish a CSA Investor Panel. The CSA intends to address, through the IAP member selection process and the function of the panel itself, additional valuable input from commenters that is not reflected in the amendments to the Terms of Reference.

Interested parties are invited to submit their resume, indicating their relevant experience, by April 11, 2022. Applications and questions regarding the CSA IAP can be addressed to:

CSA Secretariat

Tour de la Bourse

2010-800, Square Victoria

Montréal (Québec) H4Z 1J2

[email protected]

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

For investor inquiries, please contact your local securities regulator.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Pascale Bijoux

Canadian Securities Administrators

[email protected]

SOURCE Autorité des marchés financiers