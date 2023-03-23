OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the CRTC is taking action to connect more rural, remote and Indigenous communities to the Internet.

The CRTC is launching a consultation to improve its Broadband Fund, which helps bring high-speed Internet and mobile services to communities across Canada.

The CRTC is proposing to make the application process faster and easier. The CRTC also wants to create a new funding stream for Indigenous communities and to fund projects that would increase the reliability of rural and remote networks.

A summary of the notice of consultation is also available in various Indigenous languages.

The CRTC is accepting comments until July 21, 2023. Comments can be submitted by:

filling out the online form,

writing to the Secretary General, CRTC, Ottawa, Ontario , K1A 0N2, or

, K1A 0N2, or sending a fax to (819) 994-0218.

For questions or more information on how to participate in this consultation, contact the CRTC by email at [email protected] or by telephone at 1 (877) 249-2782.

All comments received will form part of the public record and will inform the CRTC's decision.

Quote

"Canadians need access to high-quality Internet and mobile services for every part of our daily lives. Our Broadband Fund is already improving access in over 200 rural, remote and Indigenous communities across Canada. By making changes to our Fund, we can help to connect even more Canadians to the services they need."

- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

Quick facts

The Broadband Fund is designed to complement other initiatives, such as the government's Universal Broadband Fund.

The Broadband Fund will provide up to $750 million over five years to improve high-speed Internet and mobile services in rural and remote communities. To date, the CRTC has awarded up to $226.5 million.

While 91.4% of Canadian households have access to high-speed Internet service, only 62% of rural households and 43.3% of First Nations reserves have similar access.

Associated links

Stay Connected

