OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the CRTC is taking a major step forward to help make Internet services more reliable and affordable for residents of the Far North.

Following a robust, multi-phase public consultation that engaged Far North residents, businesses, Indigenous communities and other groups, the CRTC is announcing three key actions to help improve services in the region.

First, the CRTC is requiring Northwestel Inc. (Northwestel), the region's largest service provider, to automatically reduce customers' bills when Internet services are disrupted for 24 hours or more. These credits will help address the impact of network outages on residents' daily lives.

Second, the CRTC is making it easier for other Internet service providers to use Northwestel's network to sell services to customers. This will help foster competition and provide more choice in the Far North.

Third, the CRTC is launching a public consultation to develop a subsidy to help improve affordability. This subsidy will help bring the cost of Internet services in the Far North closer to those in other parts of the country. The CRTC is accepting comments until February 18, 2025. Interested persons can participate by:

All comments received will form part of the public record and will inform the CRTC's decision. First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples and organizations requiring assistance submitting comments, including oral interventions, can contact the CRTC's Indigenous Relations Team.

"Throughout our consultation, we heard about the challenges that residents of the Far North face in accessing Internet services and the real impact that has on peoples' daily lives. From disruptions in online learning, to the inability to access healthcare and emergency services. Today, we are taking action to help address those challenges by making Internet services more reliable and affordable."

- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

As part of its consultation, the CRTC held a week-long public hearing in Whitehorse , Yukon , where 23 groups made presentations and answered questions.

, , where 23 groups made presentations and answered questions. The summaries of the CRTC's decision and notice of consultation are available in English and French, as well as Inuktitut (South Baffin), Inuinnaqtun, South Slavey, and Tłı̨chǫ (Dogrib).

