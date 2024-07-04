OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, July 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)

Today, the CRTC is taking action to bring high-speed fibre Internet to four remote Inuit communities in Nunavut, including one official language minority community. This is the first time these communities will have access to fibre Internet.

Through its Broadband Fund, the CRTC is committing $271.9 million to the Government of Nunavut to build a 1300-kilometre fibre link, which will connect the communities of Iqaluit, Kinngait, Coral Harbour, and Kimmirut to high-speed Internet services.

Nunavut is only accessible by air or sea, and there are no roads connecting its 25 communities. It is Canada's largest, northernmost territory, and one of the most challenging areas of Canada to build networks. This project will connect over 80 essential public institutions in these communities, including schools, healthcare centres, and community learning centres. The fibre connections will also support future projects to connect homes and businesses across Nunavut.

The project received significant support from the four communities, including from the local Hunters and Trappers Organizations, the Regional Inuit Associations, elected representatives from the communities, and many local businesses. These parties noted that better connectivity will bring significant benefits to the region, including in areas such as education, culture, health care, and economic development.

This is the second project where the CRTC is committing funding for Nunavut. In December 2023, the CRTC announced funding to bring high-speed satellite Internet to all communities in Nunavut for the first time. Together, the two projects will enhance the reliability, quality, and choice of Internet service for residents and will serve as the foundation to connect all of Nunavut.

The CRTC is continuing to assess Broadband Fund applications and will make more funding announcements in the coming months.

"High-quality communications services are important to every aspect of our daily lives. This major project will connect one of the most remote regions of our country to fibre Internet. This will have a significant impact in four communities, connecting over 80 public institutions, including schools, healthcare centres, and community learning centres."

- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

In 2019, the CRTC launched the Broadband Fund to help connect underserved rural, remote and Indigenous communities across Canada . To date, the CRTC has committed over $570 million in more than 230 communities and along nearly 540 kilometres of major transportation roads.

. To date, the CRTC has committed over $570 million in more than 230 communities and along nearly 540 kilometres of major transportation roads. In March 2023 , the CRTC launched a public consultation to improve the Broadband Fund. The CRTC will launch a co-development process to create an Indigenous stream of the Broadband Fund.

, the CRTC launched a public consultation to improve the Broadband Fund. The CRTC will launch a co-development process to create an Indigenous stream of the Broadband Fund. The CRTC's recently created Indigenous Relations Team will support Indigenous participation in CRTC proceedings and ensure the distinct nature and lived experiences of Indigenous peoples are considered across the CRTC's work. The team provides a single point of contact at the CRTC for First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities and interested parties.

